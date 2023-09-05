Braselton police arrested a man who reportedly refused to leave the roadway on an I-85 overpass after creating a disturbance.
William Lorenzano Garibo, 44, 3591 Buford Hwy., Brookhaven, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, pedestrians on highways, possession of a Schedule I, II substance and crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs without consent.
He reportedly struggled with officers as they detained him and was tased. He was later found with a bag of cocaine, according to the arrest report.
Police responded to the scene after Garibo reportedly stood on an I-85 overpass, waved down vehicles and threw items from his car. According to the report, officers repeatedly asked Garibo to move out of the roadway, but he refused, saying he was waiting on a friend. Officers then went to detain Garibo for obstruction. Garibo reportedly resisted arrest and was taken to the ground, where he refused to put his hands behind his back. According to the report, an officer deployed a taser twice to get him to comply.
Following Garibo’s arrest, Jackson County jail staff reportedly located a bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. According to the report, Garibo then told jail staff he swallowed a baggie as well.
He was then treated by hospital staff and returned to the jail, where he was placed on suicide watch. Garibo reportedly told hospital staff he’d gone to the overpass to jump from the bridge into traffic.
ARRESTS
Other arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Julio Cesar Urbina Jr., 26, 716 Michael Dr., Winder — theft. Urbina was arrested for reportedly taking a phone from a woman during a dispute. According to the arrest report, the woman is the mother of his child. He said he took the phone because the woman had been texting lies about him to his current girlfriend.
•Ronald Andre Venable, 46, 29279 Green Grass Ct., Buford — sexual battery and disorderly conduct. Venable was arrested for reportedly touching a female inappropriately and then striking her brother, who came to her defense in a subsequent fight.
•Shana Masani, 49, 5481 Autumn Flame Dr., Braselton — simple battery. Police arrested Masani after she reportedly slapped her husband in the face and on the arms during an argument over a past issue in their marriage. Masani reportedly admitted to striking her husband.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•information on Hwy. 53 where two stolen rings were reportedly found after they were pawned at a pawn shop.
•information on Brookfield Dr. where a person reportedly fell off a ladder while painting a house.
•theft on Haven Harbor where a person reportedly did not pay in full for spa services.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a construction company employee reported that someone entered a job site area and removed the GPS tracking system from a skid steer, damaging the fuel line and making the skid steer inoperable. The employee said a male who said he lived nearby had been coming around the job site often. A witness said he’d chased this male off the job site after the male would not give a reason for being on the property.
•domestic disturbance on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said her father-in-law drank a gallon and a half of rum and caused a scene. According to the incident report, he told the responding officer to take him to jail or he would get a weapon and hurt everyone in the home. Due to the man’s intoxication level, emergency medical services responded to the scene and said the man needed a hospital evaluation.
•disorderly conduct on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a man said an employee lost her temper, raised her voice at him and refused to leave after being told to go home for the day. The employee eventually left when the man called 9-1-1.
•terroristic threats or acts on Exchange Way where a woman said she pulled a knife after arguing with an employee who’d been on break too long. The woman said she pulled the knife after feeling threatened by the employee, who reportedly said he would “whoop her ---.” The employee said the woman threw something at his wife and grabbed a knife. According to the incident report, video footage showed the woman grabbing a chair during the altercation, as well as a knife, but was not close to the employee when she did. Both the woman and employee reportedly changed their minds about seeking charges and did not want to prosecute.
•theft on Cherry Dr. where someone reportedly pried open a mailbox and took two days’ worth of mail.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said someone made a racist comment at a restaurant, leading to an altercation between two parties. The woman said a female poked her in the arm forcefully during the altercation and told her she had to leave. The female said she did not touch the woman and was pointing at others to leave. According to the incident report, no one at the woman’s table saw the female touch the woman. The woman said she wanted to press charges against the female.
•domestic disturbance on Amber Meadow Dr. where a man said his live-in girlfriend hit him in the face during an argument. His girlfriend denied striking him. The man initially claimed to have video of the incident, but did not provide any footage when asked, admitting that he’d lied about a video recording of the dispute. According to the incident report, no arrest was made due to a lack of evidence.
