Braselton police arrested a Loganville man at a Lewis Braselton Blvd. business location after he reportedly grabbed a female co-worker from behind, stabbed her with a piece of wood and attempted to strangle her.
Godsword Aryee, 21, 2945 Rosebud Rd., Loganville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
A witness reportedly intervened, took the piece of wood and escorted Aryee away from the victim.
When questioned about the incident by police, Aryee reportedly asked the officer if he “believed in magic?” Aryee then told the officer he grabbed the co-worker from behind and struck her with the wood. He said he did not know the co-worker.
The victim said the incident began when Aryee asked for assistance on a job task. After assisting him, she said he grabbed her from behind, stabbed her in the neck and arm with the piece of wood and then choked her with it. She said the sharp end of the wood became stuck in her shirt, preventing Aryee from puncturing her neck.
According to the arrest report, the woman sustained cuts and bruising to her neck and arms.
OTHER ARRESTS
•Citari M. Fitzpatrick, 33, 6331 Clearbrook Dr., Flowery Branch — fugitive warrant. Police booked Fitzpatrick after learning of a warrant for his arrest out of Hall County while investigating an altercation between two women at a Villa Crest Dr. residence.
•Orloria Eunise Scott, 18, 1442 Great Shoals Dr., Lawrenceville — reckless driving, failure to yield to right-of-way, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and open container. Police took Scott into custody after she nearly caused an accident while turning left out of a Liberty Church Rd. subdivision, according to the arrest report. She reportedly failed to yield to the right-of-way while making the turn. The vehicle was “full of marijuana smoke,” according to the report. Scott was allegedly “too high to operate the vehicle” as police considered moving her SUV off of Liberty Church Rd. due to traffic backing up.
•Ronald Carl White, 24, 591 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol and taillight violation. According to the arrest report, White was arrested for failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop for a taillight violation.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a North Carolina man was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, speeding, no proof of insurance and driving with suspended, canceled or revoked registration during a traffic stop.
•theft on Miravista Way where a construction manager reported a stolen microwave-stove combo wall unit from a house under construction. He said he suspected someone with a key stole the appliance.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a Hoschton man was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), speeding and failure to change his driver’s license address.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 53 where a Lawrenceville man was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one once) and a window-tint violation.
•miscellaneous report on Chickasaw Ln. where a woman notified police about the well-being of an elderly male, saying she saw marijuana inside his residence. She also said the man’s daughter is moving out of state while he remains in Georgia. An officer reportedly visited the man’s residence and found no signs of elder abuse.
•drug investigation on Friendship Rd. where a Gainesville woman and a Braselton man were each cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop. Police also cited the Gainesville woman for failure to maintain lane.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a Hoschton woman was cited for possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop. An officer reportedly found a methamphetamine smoking pipe with residue after Braselton’s K9 officer was deployed to sniff the vehicle. The driver, a Winder man, was cited for a tag display violation.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 53 where a California man said his driving partner, an Arizona man, broke his cell phone during a disagreement at a convenience store parking lot. Both men reportedly had been drinking, and the altercation stemmed from a dispute over driving duties. The Arizona man was found asleep in the vehicle and reportedly cursed at officers upon being awakened. The California man allegedly became aggressive with convenience store staff members.
•domestic disturbance on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a teen said his father locked him out of their house following an argument during which the teen slammed a door.
