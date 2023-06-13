Braselton police recently arrested a man who reportedly attempted to cash a fraudulent $5,200 check at a Spout Springs Rd. bank.
James Thomas Sterling, 60, 4055 Soaring Dr., Douglasville, was booked on charges of forgery (third degree).
According to the arrest report, bank staff contacted the police because a lock was placed on the account of the person listed on the check due to previous fraud attempts against the account. Police contacted the victim, who said three attempts over the past three weeks were made to take money from his account through fraudulent checks, one for $5,000 and two for $5,200.
Sterling claimed to police that he was homeless and unemployed. He said he was attempting to make money by doing “an odd job” by cashing the check for three men who picked him up in Atlanta.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Joseph Michael Paul, 40, 6216 Brookshire Ct., Braselton — simple battery and cruelty to children. Police arrested Paul for throwing objects during an argument, which reportedly put his fiancée in fear and caused a child under 18 “cruel and excessive mental pain,” according to the police report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•damage to property on Hwy. 211 where a driver reportedly ran over shrubs and struck a tree at a gas station.
•theft on Cork St. where a man accused a construction business of stealing town water. A man said the company was using the water and bypassing a town-installed meter for their construction site. An officer spoke with a foreman and told him to monitor what his subcontractors were doing. The foreman was reported unsure of the amount of water used without the meter.
•suspicious activity at The Falls where two men were cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being approached by an officer who saw them parked at a pool after hours.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 53 where a man was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects during a traffic stop for driving the wrong direction on Zion Church Rd. An officer searched the vehicle after the driver admitted to having a blunt underneath the driver’s seat.
•simple battery on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said another man threw a cup at him while eating at a fast-food restaurant. He said he had no contact with the man before being struck with the cup. The man who reportedly threw the cup was seen on video footage running out of the restaurant with two young girls. The video, however, did not show the cup being thrown.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 211 where a woman reportedly exited her vehicle after arguing with her boyfriend. Both said no physical violence occurred.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 124 where a man and woman were reportedly found with an oxycodone pill, a methamphetamine pipe and a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue. Police made no arrests due to the small amount of methamphetamine residue and neither admitting to possessing the pipe. The man was cited for having an open container in a vehicle and issued a warning for a taillight violation.
•miscellaneous report on Grand Hickory Dr. where a juvenile went missing after going to a neighborhood pool but returned after an officer investigated.
•miscellaneous report on Golf Club Dr. where a juvenile reportedly injured his ankle in a golf cart accident. The juvenile’s parents transported him to the hospital.
•drug investigation on Bald Cypress Dr. where police cited a man for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). According to the incident report, an officer approached a vehicle after seeing it parked at a neighborhood clubhouse after hours and reported that it smelled like marijuana. The man, one of four occupants of the car, turned over a bag of marijuana after the officer asked if the substance was inside the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.