A suspect wanted in a series of burglaries on May 12 at Happy Pappy’s Storage in Gainesville has been arrested, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, of Clarkesville following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the storage business on Thompson Bridge Rd. Investigators said they found evidence Martyne stole a variety of items in the crimes, including a 2004 Ford Expedition, a trailer, two personal watercraft, tools and other miscellaneous items. During the course of the investigation, many of the stolen items were found and returned to their rightful owners.
