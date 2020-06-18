Authorities have arrested a Union City man in connection with multiple entering auto incidents in a Braselton area neighborhood.
Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from two area police departments arrested the suspect, Quaves Jermaine Sterling, 22, early Wednesday morning, June 17, for multiple entering auto incidents in the Reunion subdivision.
HCSO deputies had been called for numerous reports of entering autos during the night beginning Tuesday, June 16. Detectives believe there were approximately 50 incidents within the development, with approximately 30 credit/debit cards among the stolen items.
Sterling was found in one of the victim's vehicles on Cedar Springs Ln. around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. He was apprehended following a short pursuit.
The HCSO was assisted by the Braselton and Flowery Branch police departments.
Sterling faces numerous charges of entering auto to commit a theft. Investigators continued to finalize the charges on Wednesday afternoon with the number for Sterling expected to reach 40, according to a news release.
The HCSO is following leads for other potential suspects.
