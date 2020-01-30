A man was recently "severely beaten" during an altercation with his brother at a Braselton hotel.
The incident was reported to the Braselton Police Department Jan. 13 on Zion Church Rd. Someone called in a domestic dispute and said a man had been severely beaten in the head and face and that one person had a gun.
When officers arrived, the apparent victim approached and had heavy bleeding on his head, face and clothes. He told officers he went to his brother's hotel room and the brother asked him to go to the bathroom to see something. But as he walked to the bathroom, the brother closed the door, grabbed a bottle and hit him in the head.
He reportedly continued hitting him and pushed him into the tub. The victim was able to get out and grab the brother by the neck. When the suspect reached for the victim's eye, the victim reportedly bit his finger.
The victim said he then choked the suspect until he began blacking out, then he ran for the car and grabbed his gun.
A hotel manager came out and separated the brothers and called 911.
Officers said it was clear a struggle had ensued in the room. They found a broken necklace on the floor, the television had been knocked over and there was blood on the floor. The water was also on in the sink and bathtub and there was a knife in the bathtub.
Officers didn't find the suspect on scene, but EMS crews said they saw a man walking when they were on their way. He was later found and officers said he had blood all over his clothing as well. He told officers his brother had been threatening him for months, but continued to go off topic and cry and was hard to understand.
The suspect was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Officers said he will be charged with aggravated assault.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•criminal damage to property on Autumn Maple Dr. where a vehicle damaged a gate.
•theft by shoplifting on Jackson Ave. where someone stole underwear.
•using a telephone for harassment on Loowit Falls Way where a man reported the former tenant of his residence harassed him via text. He reportedly made vulgar comments about the complainant's wife and sent pictures of his Facebook account.
•miscellaneous report on Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported hearing loud popping noises like a gunshot and her back window was shattered on her vehicle. Officers didn't find any spent rounds inside the car.
•speeding in a work zone and fleeing or attempting to elude on I-85 where officers attempted to stop a vehicle for driving 78-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. The driver fled and was driving erratically and officers ultimately terminated the chase.
•suspicious activity on Spout Springs Rd. where officers approached a man who was reported for being in a parking lot without a shirt on. The man appeared to have a mental condition or to be on some type of drug. He was taken to the hospital.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Broadway Ave. where officers assisted a company that was terminating a disgruntled employee. They found the employee in his vehicle, saw marijuana inside and cited the man after finding more of the substance.
•damage to property on Retreat Pointe Pkwy. where a vehicle struck a gate.
•criminal trespass on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a vehicle got stuck in a field and caught on fire. The fire was out when officers arrived and the driver was given a criminal trespass warning.
•entering auto on Old Winder Hwy. where someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet.
•theft by taking mail on Olney Falls Dr. where someone drove by and took packages from a mailbox. Items stolen included DVDs and a main board for a television.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a vehicle for an improper lane change and smelled marijuana. The driver was given a warning after handing over the substance.
•miscellaneous report on Village Way where officers took a man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after he reported his girlfriend gave him an unknown, illegal drug. A family member and the girlfriend said the man suffers from PTSD and has a history with illegal drugs and added they were glad he was getting help.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Brittany Faye Morris, 23, 722 Creek View Dr., Hoschton — possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance; violation of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle; and criminal damage. Morris allegedly drove over a curb and struck a parked truck before she exited the vehicle and left walking. Officers said her vehicle was still resting against the other vehicle when they arrived. Morris said someone in a uniform forced her to ram the parked vehicle and added there was a bomb in her mother's vehicle. Officers said Morris was rambling and possibly under the influence. Morris repeatedly asked if officers found anything in her car. They later found a bag containing smoking pipes and a grinder with loose marijuana inside. An officer at the jail found suspected methamphetamine in Morris' bra.
•Amanda Rusha Adams, 41, Chatuge Dr., Buford — purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of a controlled substance or marijuana and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Officers approached Adams after seeing her vehicle parked in the right lane on the interstate. She was moving around so much in the vehicle "it appeared she was having some kind of medical issue." When officers approached, they said she could not sit still and was moving around as if dancing. Her vehicle had apparently been struck by the tire of an 18-wheeler that was attempting to swerve, but the driver left the scene. When asked if she'd been using meth, Adams said she was just upset from the accident, which was why she couldn't stop dancing. When Adams was being checked out by a med unit, officers noticed a baggie sticking out of her bra and asked her to give them the meth that she was hiding. She reportedly took the baggie out and threw it at the officer and said "let's go to jail." That baggie contained suspected meth and marijuana. Adams attempted to run from officers and was also resistant with the jailers and was forced into a padded room.
•Charles Green, 44, 1226 Hickory Hills Dr., Sugar Hill — possession of drug-related objects and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark. Green was approached after officers learned he was driving with a suspended license. Officers found a meth pipe on his person, which Green said he took from a family member's vehicle. He also had a firearm in the vehicle, which had the serial number scratched off.
•Jack Daniel Mays, 36, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass. Mays was reported for harassing customers at a store. He had previously been given a criminal trespass warning at that location.
