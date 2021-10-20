A man who recently visited a Spout Springs Rd. bank reportedly began calling himself Jesse James — a noted 19th century American outlaw — saying that he would rob the bank and had robbed banks before.
After making the claims, the man reportedly showed the teller a picture of an AR-15. According to the incident report, he then went outside the bank to smoke and was seen removing a rifle similar to the one in the photo from his trunk and placing it in the rear seat.
The man drove off towards Friendship Rd., according to the incident report.
Driver flees on foot after interstate chase
A driver drove off from a traffic stop on I-85 and then fled on foot after the vehicle was forced off the road, according to a recent incident report.
The chase began at the 129 mile marker on I-85 when the driver reportedly sped away from a Braselton police officer during a traffic stop for speeding. The driver reportedly began using the emergency shoulder to pass vehicles and then threw baggies — suspected to contain drugs — and possibly money out of the windows. The chase continued until mile marker 149 when Braselton and Commerce police units forced the vehicle off the road and the driver fled into the woods, according to the report. The two occupants identified the man and said he fled because he has an arrest warrant out of Gwinnett County. A K9 unit was called in but unable to located the man. The two occupants were released. One of the occupants had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Hall County, but the Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not place a hold due to COVID.
Other incidents
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•criminal trespass and damaged property on Alder Ct. where a garage door was reportedly damaged. The complainant suspected a painter, recently fired due to an alleged arrest, was responsible for the damage, according to the incident report. The painter was reportedly seen inside an unfinished home within the subdivision the day prior.
•death investigation on Monta Vista Way where a man, who reportedly suffered from heart problems, was found cold to the touch and unresponsive.
•simple assault on I-85 where a man said he was pepper sprayed by another driver during a road-rage incident.
•identity theft on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said she gave her drivers’ license and debit card numbers to a person she later discovered was not an Apple employee. She then noticed that her debit card number had been used to withdraw $330 from her account.
•aggressive driving and pointing a firearm at another on I-85 where a man said a motorist pointed a semiautomatic pistol at him. The reported incident began when the man said he drove up behind the other motorist’s vehicle, at which point the other motorist slowed down. The man said he passed the other motorist, but the other motorist then passed him and then slowed down again. As the man was exiting off of the interest state, he said he looked over and saw the other vehicle’s window rolled down and the driver pointing the firearm at him. The man said he continued to exit and immediately called 911.
•drug investigation on Fisk Falls Dr. where a car full of teenagers were reportedly smoking marijuana. Marijuana was reportedly turned over to officers by the teens, while a subsequent search revealed additional marijuana and a scale. One the teens said all of the marijuana belonged to her. She was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
•juvenile complaint on Riverwood Dr. where one juvenile reportedly approached another juvenile and pointed a replica airlift Glock 19 at him. The airsoft gun was turned over to the juvenile’s mother.
•criminal trespass/damaged property on Loowit Falls Way where a man said a neighbor hit his mailbox. According to the man, the neighbor did not indicate whether or not she would pay for the damages. She, however, said she would do so after talking to an officer, according to the incident report.
Arrests
•Shaun Stokely, 35, 3924 Willowood Rd., Augusta — theft by receiving (motor vehicle), warrant. Jacqueline Ruth Eaton, 44, 5811 Mount Olive Rd., Commerce — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related objects, warrant. Officers questioned Stokely and Easton at a gas station on Hwy. 124 after seeing the two in a vehicle with a tag that appeared to have been tampered with, according to the arrest report. Dispatch reported the vehicle as stolen with a rifle, two machetes and a large knife with a brass-knuckle-like handle located inside of it. The driver, Stokely, said the vehicle was being rented by one of his friends. He said he witnessed that friend pay owner of the vehicle with drugs for the rental. Stokely, who reportedly had a warrant out of Barrow County, said he was using the vehicle to transport Eaton. Eaton reportedly had warrants out of Barrow County and Hall County for her arrest. When questions by police, Eaton said she had fentanyl inside her wallet. Officers reportedly found an unlabeled tube containing a white-powder substance in the wallet. Stokely was arrested for theft by receiving and warrant charges, while Eaton was arrested on drug and warrant charges, according to the report.
•Gualberto Rios Jr., 37, 6408 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton — battery. Rios reportedly attacked a woman who sustained a busted lip and several broken fingernails, according to the arrest report.
A witness at the scene said she tried to intervene, but said Rios continued the assault.
