A Braselton man was recently arrested after allegedly trying to start a fight with teenagers in a parking lot while in possession of multiple firearms. He also resisted officers while he was armed during the incident.
Timothy James Palmer, 35, 234 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton, was arrested for terroristic threats and acts; simple assault; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Hwy. 53 fast-food restaurant after Palmer got into a dispute with a group of teenagers. He reportedly got upset at the four teens who were looking at him.
According to the teenagers, Palmer threatened to "beat their a--es" and placed a firearm on the dash, telling the teens that they would not make it out of the parking lot.
When officers arrived, Palmer first refused to comply with commands to get out of his vehicle. When officers were trying to detain him, Palmer reportedly resisted and tensed his body, while trying to break free. He also had a firearm on his person.
Police were ultimately forced to push the man's arms up his back to get him to bend over so they could place him in handcuffs.
Seven firearms were removed from the vehicle.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Luis Santos-McLeod, 17, 1065 Chateau Forest Rd., Braselton — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and selling counterfeit substances. Santos called police and said he'd been beaten up and robbed while selling CBD buds to two people. He had reportedly purchased the substance at a gas station, then repacked it and posted a picture of the substance — which appeared to be marijuana — on a social media app. When he arranged to meet someone to sell it, one of them punched Santos and put him in a headlock, telling him to give them the weed and his wallet. He handed over the substance and the two suspects left. Santos told officers he had a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle, which officers later located.
•Deangelo Lavonta Jordan, 24, 532 Cleveland Ave., Atlanta — speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; trafficking in a controlled substance; possession of a weapon during commission of certain crimes; and interference with government property. Officers stopped Jordan for driving 85-mph in a 70-mph zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and officers later found a large amount of the substance, along with suspected ecstasy pills and a pistol. During the stop, officers said Jordan kicked a patrol car door, causing damage.
•Katya Hernandez, 32, 124 Franklin St., Braselton — battery. Hernandez reportedly got into an argument with a man and threw a candle at him, causing a large red welt on his side.
•Jason Daniel Teague, 45, 97 Etsel Ln., Braselton — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Someone reported a man fell out of the bed of his pickup truck and appeared to be drunk before leaving the scene. Officers stopped the driver for failing to maintain lane and they smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•entering auto on Rivermoore Dr. where officers saw video of someone trying to enter a vehicle.
•theft on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman reported $1,310 was stolen through Cash App.
•entering auto on Riverwood Dr. where someone tried to enter a vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.
•theft on Old Winder Hwy. where someone didn't pay for their meal.
•simple assault on Braselton Pkwy. where someone reported a man and woman appeared to have been involved in an altercation in a parking lot. The woman involved said that when she parked her vehicle at work, she heard banging coming from the bed of her truck. Her ex-boyfriend was in the truck bed and reportedly jumped out and chased her, yelling for her to give him the keys. He reportedly threatened to slash the vehicle's tires. The woman was able to get away. She told officers that she and the man had dated for four years and he wouldn't leave her alone.
•theft on Noble Vines Dr. where a woman reported her mail was missing.
•theft on Park Bend Ave. where a woman reported her license and two credit cards were missing from her wallet.
•information on I-85 where a woman's vehicle broke down on the side of the interstate. She left the vehicle on the side of the road and no one was able to locate it.
•damage to property on Grand Hickory Dr. where someone struck a mailbox.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle came into her lane and struck the vehicle. The other vehicle didn't stop.
•criminal trespass on Zion Church Rd. where someone entered a shed and knocked some containers off the shelves. The suspect also reportedly defecated on the floor as well.
•arson on Exchange Way where someone set grass on fire in a parking lot and left.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where a mailbox was damaged.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding, expired decal and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on I-85. Officers stopped a woman for traveling 95-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the woman later handed over the substance. She was cited.
•entering auto on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone broke a window on a vehicle and took a wallet.
•harassment on Hwy. 124 where a former employee reportedly left voice messages using profanity and threatening to burn the business down. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was just angry.
•hit and run on Hwy. 53 where a tractor-trailer hit a truck and left.
•information on Lagree Duck Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband harassed her. He reportedly used vulgar language and drove by her business several times. He also reportedly spun tires outside the business.
•damage to a vehicle on Walnut Woods Dr. where a woman said someone she's been in a relationship with damaged her vehicle.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where a vehicle struck a gate code box.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle outside of the town limits after seeing it swerve multiple times. The driver said he was tired and later blew a .115 on a breath alcohol test. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office handled the arrest. Officers found a firearm and an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.
•domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Dr. where a divorcing couple had a dispute.
