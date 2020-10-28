A Pennsylvania man faces a multitude of traffic charges after fleeing from police.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department recently arrested Jonah Kasim Reid Jr., 29, 1551 Swissvale Ave., Wilkinsburg, Penn., for speeding; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude passing on the left; failure to maintain lane; and following too closely.
Officers attempted to stop Reid for speeding, but he fled. Reid drove high speeds, changed lanes erratically and passed cars in the median emergency lane. He drove through a front yard and ultimately crashed through a fence.
Two passengers, including a pregnant woman and a woman with an injured wrist, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger was uninjured. Reid was also checked by EMS.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Shantelle Chamburuka, 23, 6362 Mountain Ridge Cir., Sugar Hill — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Chamburuka reportedly ran a stop sign, jumped the curb, took out some shrubbery and stopped before hitting a pool house. Officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and on her person. She was charged after a field sobriety test.
•William Craig Hoffman, 66, 150 Lakeside Dr., Rosa Beach, Fla. — possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes; possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute; possession of drug-related objects; and speeding. Officers stopped Hoffman for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found over an ounce of marijuana (some of which was individually packaged), a glass smoking pipe, grinder, a round bowl containing suspected marijuana and multiple firearms.
•Christopher M. Daugherty, 43, 64 Huntington Ln., Commerce — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Daugherty was stopped for failing to maintain lane multiple times. He said he'd had a little to drink and was arrested following field sobriety and breath tests.
•Jazmine Sheree Dowell, 21, 3851 Misty Bleau Dr., Powder Springs, and Georgia Tyquesia Smith, 23, 12 Little Beaver Creek Rd., Williamston, S.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug-related objects. Dowell said another vehicle ran them off the road, causing the vehicle to swerve and damage two tires. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and told them they were going to search the car. Dowell then reportedly threw a bag on the ground and tried to kick it under her vehicle. That bag contained marijuana, meth and a digital scale.
•Emily Conner Nowlen, 37, 189 Summerbrook Rd., Braselton — simple assault. Nowlen and a man reportedly got into an argument. She allegedly hit him several times. She said the man hit her back, but officers didn't see any evidence of that.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•harassment on Chickasaw Ln. where a woman reported a man continuously called her and sent her emails, despite being told not to contact her.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Crossing Ln. where a man found damage to his vehicle.
•identity theft on Hope Haven Way where a man reported someone used his information to get a license. Someone previously opened AT&T and Verizon accounts in his name.
•theft on Legislative Ln. where a woman found personal items missing after hiring someone to install new flooring.
•fraud on Maple Bluff Way where someone tried to file for unemployment in a woman's name.
•speeding, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana inside. The driver and passenger were cited after officers found the substance, THC vapes, a pipe and grinders.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on Sparta Way. Officers stopped a man who was parked in the wrong lane in the middle of the road. He said he was looking for a key fob. Officers saw marijuana and the driver said it was only CBD marijuana. Officers also found scales. The man was cited.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where someone took items from a store.
•damage to a vehicle on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man yelled at Chateau Elan staff members because he thought he had prepaid for a "special parking place" to park his car. He reportedly threatened to break all the windows out of the cars in the valet spots and allegedly threw a cone at a vehicle, causing excessive damage.
•theft on Northern Oak Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband took her dog.
•information on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a grandmother spanked a juvenile with a belt.
