A Comer man was recently arrested in Braselton after throwing a bag of pills out of a vehicle.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested Christopher Neal Leonard, 46, 2129 Transco Rd., for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and for a warrant.
Leonard was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a brake light violation. When officers turned on the patrol car lights, they noticed someone throw a plastic baggie containing something white out of the vehicle.
Officers learned Leonard had a warrant and placed him under arrest.
They also found the thrown baggie, which contained 10 pills (possibly Xanax).
Both Leonard and the driver first denied knowing anything about the pills. Leonard later told them "she (the driver) didn't have anything to do with this" and that the pills were his and he'd thrown them out of the window.
The driver was also cited for the brake light violation.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Kenneth Ray Birchfield, 47, 1673 Country Wood Dr., Hoschton — reckless driving and speeding. Officers stopped Birchfield for speeding and passing vehicles. They estimated he was traveling 70-miles-per-hour to pass vehicles on Hwy. 124.
•Enrique Cortes Figueroa, 24, 2080 Pinehurt View Dr., Grayson — speeding in a work zone and driving without a valid license. Figueroa was stopped for driving 78-mph in a 60-mph work zone and was arrested after officers learned he didn't have a license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•financial transaction card fraud on Mossy Oak Landing where a mother and daughter argued during an eviction process. The mother also accused the daughter of getting her debit card information and using it for Lyft.
•identity theft fraud on Davis St. where a woman reported someone reprinted two of a restaurant's checks and cashed/deposited them. Other fraudulent purchases were also made on an online account.
•criminal damage on Golf Club Dr. where a vehicle damaged a gate.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said another vehicle bumped his, causing damage.
•suspicious activity on Spout Springs Rd. where an employee at a convenience store reported suspicious men. They reportedly sat parked in a vehicle for hours outside of the store. At one point, one of the men looked into the store and appeared to be trying to hide what he was doing. The men were later asked to leave, but returned to the back lot of the store. When the complainant and another woman went to the back, the men tried to wave them over to the vehicle. The suspects left the scene after being notified the police were being called.
•speeding in a work zone and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 80-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and saw marijuana debris in the vehicle. Officers cited the driver and a passenger after finding the substance.
•information on Blanc Way where a man was found dead, but no foul play was suspected.
•miscellaneous report on Loowit Falls Way where officers escorted a man to his residence to retrieve his belongings. When officers got there, the man's father wouldn't let them in. He reportedly cursed and yelled during the incident and officers weren't able to reason with him. They spoke with the complainant's mother, who agreed to let her son inside to gather his belongings.
