A Gainesville man was recently arrested after wrecking a vehicle he reportedly stole out of Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Trooier Sheron Glasper, 44, 1189 Desota St., Gainesville, on charges of theft by taking a motor vehicle.
The complainant told officers he parked his vehicle in a supermarket parking lot and when he came out of the store, his vehicle was gone. He'd left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the floorboard.
Officers reviewed security video from the parking lot and saw a man walk around the vehicle several times before leaving in the stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile, the complainant got a call from the Hall County Sheriff's Office who told him the vehicle had been wrecked. Glasper had left on foot, but was located by Hall County authorities and ultimately arrested.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Felix C. Fernandez-Rodriguez, 37, 3015 Arden Ridge Dr., Suwanee — speeding; no passing zone violation; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Fernandez-Rodriguez was stopped for speeding and passing another vehicle by using the turning lane. Officers smelled alcohol on him and was arrested after refusing a breath test and a field sobriety test.
•Brittany Leann Evans, 24, 2005 Summer Glen Trail, Braselton — disorderly conduct; obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Evans and another woman were reportedly loud in a bar and were asked to leave. Evans was also reportedly boisterous when officers were trying to speak and she refused to provide her identification. She attempted to walk away and resisted being detained. At the jail, an officer found marijuana in her pocket.
•Christopher Glenn Plybon, 34, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — indecent exposure. Plybon was arrested after reportedly masturbating in a store parking lot.
•Marcus Donald Thames, 40, 308 Glenloch Ln., Stockbridge — simple battery. Thames reportedly got into a domestic dispute with someone at a hotel.
•Hunter Rollins Clark, 19, 5862 Allee Way, Braselton — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Clark reportedly struck a tree in a vehicle and said he swerved to avoid a deer. A witness denied seeing a deer. Clark was arrested after a field sobriety test.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•fraud on Council Ln. where a woman said her credit card was fraudulently used.
•fraud on Stonebridge Ct. where someone tried to use a woman's debit card to make a $300 purchase, but it didn't go through.
•fraud on Weeping Oak Dr. where a man said someone transferred money from his account.
•information on Mountain Oak Dr. where someone reported a possible attempted break-in.
•damage to a vehicle on Noble Vines Dr. where a gate struck a vehicle.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a man reported his dog was missing. A nearby employee said the dog had been abandoned, so they found someone to take it home.
•mental person on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reported having a dispute with her husband and she wanted him arrested.
•drug investigation on Braselton Pkwy. where FedEx employees found a package contained marijuana.
•entering auto on Hwy. 211 someone took a purse from a vehicle.
•simple assault on Hwy. 211 where a man said he was taking out the trash behind a business when an unknown man struck him in the face and said "stay back or I'll shoot" before leaving in a vehicle.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her phone was stolen.
•fraud on Perimeter Cir. where a man reported his card was fraudulently used.
•theft on Davis St. where a trailer was stolen.
•agency assist on Loowit Falls Way where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found not breathing.
•following too closely; possession of a drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for tailgating another. They smelled marijuana in the car and cited the driver after finding the substance, along with a scale.
•speeding and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited after officers found the substance.
•mental person on Commons Dr. where someone reported a man was lying in the grass. Officers said it didn't appear he was of sound mind. Family members were contacted, along with a crisis intervention team. The man ultimately left walking down the road.
