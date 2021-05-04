A Lawrenceville man was charged for a hit and run accident that resulted in significant damage.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Heladio Feregrino-Flacon, 46, 166 Stonehurt Way, Lawrenceville, on charges of following too closely; hit and run; duty to report an accident with injury, death or damage; and driving without a valid license.
Officers were called for a hit and run and found Feregrino-Flacon driving a vehicle that matched the description of one of the vehicles involved.
Feregrino-Flacon reportedly slammed into another vehicle, causing it to spin and he then reported ran into the driver's side of the other vehicle and pushed the vehicle down the roadway before it spun into the median.
He reportedly fled the scene, but ultimately stopped due to a flat tire.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Brett Dominique Staten, 26, 699 New Liberty Way, Braselton — battery. Staten reportedly got into an argument with a woman and threw an object, striking her in the head and causing an injury. The woman was taken to the hospital by a family member.
•Luke Anthony Henry, 35, 1325 Loowit Falls Way, Braselton — simple battery. Henry reportedly got into an argument with a woman and pulled her out of a car while trying to get a cell phone from her.
•Marquez Jaysun Ikard, 24, 741 S. center St., Hickory, N.C. — possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes; and speeding. Ikard was stopped for speeding and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. He was arrested after officers found found the substance, along with plastic baggies and a pistol. A passenger was cited for possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
•Christopher Clay Maness, 25, 1842 Pasture View Ct., Ashboro, N.C. — theft by receiving; speeding; turning movement and required signal violation; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and use of a license plate for purpose of concealing. Maness was stopped for speeding and he made an unsafe lane change. Officers learned the license plate was stolen and that Maness' license was suspended.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. A passenger was cited after officers found the substance. The driver was cited for speeding.
•identity theft on Legends Club Cir. where a man said someone opened accounts in his name.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a windshield was broken.
•mental person on Lagree Duck Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after reports of a woman acting irrationally.
•information on Muskogee Ln. where someone found a note at a convenience store, saying dead bodies were located at four addresses. Officers checked two addresses that were located in Braselton and the residents said everything was fine and there were no bodies.
•speeding; reckless driving; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and they saw scattered marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited.
•hit and run on Broadway Ave. where a woman said someone struck her vehicle, but the other driver ultimately left the scene.
•damage to property on Mulberry Park Dr. where a vehicle was damaged while someone nearby was grinding a stump.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where someone took cigarettes from a convenience store.
•harassment on Muskogee Ln. where a woman reported a man harassed her.
•animal complaint on Exchange Way where a woman reported an aggressive dog that was guarding a vehicle. Officers said the dog charged them multiple times and animal control was called to contain the dog. Officers weren't able to make contact with anyone in the vehicle, but said it appeared as though someone was living out of the vehicle.
•information on Legends Dr. where officers checked on a juvenile who had made threats of suicide, but the juvenile denied wanting to harm himself.
•theft on Village Way where someone stole catalytic converters off a childcare center's bus.
•juvenile complaint on Rivermoore Dr. where a juvenile was being unruly and officers calmed him down.
•missing person on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a man with mental health issues did not return to a table after he left to use the restroom.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where several people had a confrontation at a business and one of them threw glasses on the floor, breaking them and cutting someone nearby. Two people were given criminal trespass warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.