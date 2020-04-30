A Talmo man was recently arrested after a dispute turned violent.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested Javon Michael Tuck, 23, 22 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, for aggravated assault and criminal damage.
Tuck reportedly got into an argument with a man at a Keys Dr. residence. He allegedly caused extensive damage to the residence, breaking a stairwell railing and all the attached posts on the upper level of the residence.
He also reportedly jerked a metal house marker stake from the yard and struck the alleged victim. The victim had a visible mark on him.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Brian Keith Land, 25, 224 Circle Dr., Cornelia; and James A. Schillinger, 62, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch — possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Schillinger was also charged with possession of drug-related objects. The two were arrested at a hotel after a manager asked officers to tell one of them to leave. They found the two men in a hotel room that smelled of marijuana. Officers also saw suspected meth and a burnt marijuana cigarette in plain view. They later found more of the substances in a bag, along with a grinder and syringes.
•Keandre Navelle Jackson, 23, unknown address — warrant. Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for driving suspiciously (slowly traveling and appeared to not know where to go) around 3 a.m. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and learned Jackson had a warrant. He was ultimately arrested and he and two other people were cited for possession of marijuana after officers found the substance.
•Gregory Allen Romine, 43, 215 Kirkland Rd., Covington — public intoxication. Romine was arrested after officers responded to a suspicious person call. They found him lying across the front seats of a vehicle. He appeared to be sleeping and officers saw a bottle of vodka in the passenger seat. Romine could barely stand on his own and showed a .262 on a breath sample.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft by taking on Tuscany Dr. where a trailer was stolen.
•forgery on Old Winder Hwy. where a man reported fraudulent charges on his business account. Someone cashed two checks and made a credit card payment using the account.
•death investigation on Red Wine Oak Dr. where a man committed suicide with a firearm.
•speeding in a work zone; expired decal on license plate; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 86-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph construction zone. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and noticed smoke. The driver was cited after handing over the substance.
•theft on Golf Club Dr. where someone reported an RFID reader/entry key was stolen.
•information on Henderson Falls Way where a man reported a piece of cardboard with writing on it was placed in front of his mailbox.
•speeding in a work zone and reckless driving on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 100-mph in a 60-mph construction zone. Officers cited the driver instead of taking him to the Gwinnett County Jail due to the COVID-19 situation.
•terroristic threats via computer on Silk Tree Pt. where someone made a threatening comment on social media. A man responded to a Facebook post asking what people would do when the COVID-19 lock-down is over. The man posted "killing spree."
•speeding in a work zone and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for driving 80-mph in a 60-mph construction zone. They smelled marijuana and cited three people after they found the substance and a grinder.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on Thompson Mill Rd. where officers found three people smoking marijuana behind a group of businesses. They also turned over a grinder. They were cited.
•found property on Spout Springs Rd. where a store manager found suspected methamphetamine in a restroom.
•theft by shoplifting on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman took $72.74 worth of groceries, but left them behind when confronted.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Sports Club Dr. where a man and woman had a verbal argument. Their son tried to get them to stop and he and his father "tussled."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.