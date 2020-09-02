A man was recently arrested for battery and charged in connection with a wreck that resulted in injuries.
James Brian Holt, 57, 2019 Democracy Dr., Buford, faces charges of battery, driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were first called for a report of battery. Holt allegedly got upset that a woman didn't reply to him while she was working. He allegedly hit her in the head multiple times and bit her, causing visible injuries.
When officers were heading to the scene, they found a two-vehicle accident. Holt had reportedly driven around a corner at a high rate-of-speed and drifted into another driver's lane. He also damaged someone's mailbox at one point.
Officers said Holt smelled of alcohol.
Holt, along with the other person involved in the wreck, were both taken to the hospital. The battery victim was also taken to the hospital.
Two days later, officers were called after Holt returned to the Democracy Dr. residence. They found him bent over behind some debris under a deck.
He was detained and taken to the Hall County Detention Center for his warrants.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Anthony Thomas Monacella, 25, 6314 Stonebridge Cove, Braselton — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Officers stopped Monacella after a woman reported someone was following her. Monacella said the vehicle was driving suspiciously (they were delivering papers). Officers smelled alcohol on him and he admitted to drinking. He was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
•Bradley Steve Grantham, 31, 540 Woodall Mountain Rd., Pickens, S.C. — speeding and possession of marijuana. Grantham was stopped for speeding and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. He was arrested after officers found a large bag containing the substance in a pizza box. Officers also found suspected THC and another jar containing more marijuana.
•David Lee Reinertson, 25, 3748 Elinburg Cove Trail, Buford — warrant. Reinertson was arrested after officers ran his tag and learned he had a warrant out of Hall County. A passenger was taken to the hospital for a staph infection. She had methamphetamine on her and officers planned to take out warrants.
•Brenda Monica Marin, 44, 1606 Threepine Place, Lilburn — DUI-alcohol and impeding traffic flow. Marin was stopped after someone reported a driver wasn't using a blinker when changing lanes. Officers found her vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on Hwy. 53. When officers turned on their emergency lights, Marin put the vehicle in reverse and nearly struck the patrol car. She also ran over a curb and drove into the grassy area when turning into a parking lot. Officers smelled alcohol on Marin and she admitted to drinking. She was arrested after a field sobriety test. During the arrest, Marin got upset and yelled and screamed "f--- you" multiple times and would not get into the patrol car.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•hit and run on I-85 where someone said a box truck struck another vehicle, but didn't stop.
•hit and run on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman said someone damaged her vehicle in a parking lot.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a woman's vehicle was towed. The vehicle had firearms inside.
•domestic dispute/disturbance on Shore Isle Trail where a man and woman argued and pushed each other. The woman said the man bit her.
•information on Lagree Duck Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband called her business.
•disturbance on Frances St. where a man said another man confronted him at a business, got in his face and yelled at him. He said he pushed the man away and the man hit him in the head multiple times, causing him to fall and twist his ankle.
•damage to property on Democracy Dr. where a mailbox was damaged.
•theft on Pinot Noir Dr. where someone reported a trailer was stolen.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a man said he was terminated from his job unfairly and suspected it was racially motivated.
•damage to property on Henry St. where a driver accidentally struck a building.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Wayside Terrace where a juvenile was punished for crying by the juvenile's mother's boyfriend. The man reportedly "smacked" the juvenile three times on the arm/shoulder area.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where two juveniles ate at a fast food restaurant. A friend later sent one of them a screenshot of one of the restaurant employees with a caption reading, "Hope you enjoy your meal" with a skull and crossbones emoji included. It's not clear if the employee actually did anything to their food, according to the police report.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a coyote was hit by a vehicle and injured. Officers dispatched the animal.
•theft on Henry St. where someone stole electricity.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle was damaged by an object.
•missing person on Whitebeam Trail where a man reported his teenage son did not return home.
•speeding and possession of marijuana on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 85-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and cited the driver after finding the substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.