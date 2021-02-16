A Hoschton man was recently arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident at the post office.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Joseph William Plymale, 40, 888 Joy Dr., Hoschton, for disorderly conduct after someone reported he was filming customers and causing a disturbance at the Braselton Post Office on Hwy. 53.
Plymale reportedly video recorded customers and was being aggressive. When they asked why he was recording, Plymale reportedly told the customers it was his First Amendment right and held the camera up in their faces. He was asked multiple times to stop and leave the property.
Officers attempted to give Plymale a criminal trespass warning, but he refused to identify himself.
He was arrested and officers learned his identity after getting his driver's license.
OTHER ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Glen Raymond Smith, 39, 165 Meadow Creek, Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Smith was involved in an accident and allegedly attempted to leave the scene. He refused to leave a bar area when officers arrived and had to be escorted out. Officers smelled alcohol on him and arrested him after a field sobriety test. He also reportedly became belligerent when getting a blood test at the hospital.
•Thomas C. Williams, 35, 250 Borders Rd., Commerce — DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; and speeding. Officers stopped Williams for speeding. They smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and arrested him after field sobriety and breath tests.
•Zoe Lizbeth Jenkins, 36, 130 Salem Ln., Cornelia — speeding and DUI-alcohol. Officers stopped Jenkins for speeding and they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. Jenkins was arrested after field sobriety and breath tests.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 211 where a man reported vehicle damage after another car forced him out of his lane.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where someone reported an employee had stolen money.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported his wallet was missing and when he found it, he noticed a large amount of cash was gone.
•harassment on Crimson King Dr. where someone reported a family member had sent harassing emails to several people.
•drug investigation on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. They smelled marijuana and ultimately cited a passenger after finding the substance.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a company reported a stolen truck that had been rented.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a company reported a rented vehicle was stolen. Officers later found the vehicle and the renter said she'd lost the key.
•damage to property on Thompson Mill Rd. where a vehicle drove off the road and damaged sod.
•juvenile complaint on Grand Hickory Dr. where a juvenile got into a physical dispute with his mother after he refused to do the dishes.
