A Gainesville man was recently arrested after making a threat and a racial slur toward a Black woman.
The Braselton Police Department arrested Michael Edward Nieznany, 71, 3294 Dixieland Farm Rd., Gainesville, for simple assault following the incident.
A woman had gotten into a dispute with a store employee about the correct change for a money order.
At some point during the incident, Nieznany got involved. He said the woman called him a "honkey," so he called her the N-word.
The woman said the man intruded in her conversation with the clerk and flipped her off, in addition to the racial comment. He also said that if she had been a male, he would "beat her a--." She said the situation scared her.
The clerk witnessed the comment.
When officers placed Nieznany under arrest, he said the woman cursed and threatened him, too, but he couldn't remember the threat.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Jaquan Raheam Trotter, 22, 3825 Sugar Creek Cir., Portsmouth, Va. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; tag light violation; and driving on a suspended license. Trotter and a passenger were stopped for a tag light violation. They learned Trotter didn't have a license and found a digital scale in his pocket. The passenger later handed over two baggies of marijuana. The driver was also cited for possession of marijuana less than an ounce, along with permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
•Brandon Keith Lance, 34, 854 Ward Rd., Hoschton — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers saw Lance at a store and learned he had an active warrant. Lance appeared nervous and when asked whether anything illegal was in the vehicle, he said he'd just purchased it so anything illegal would be from the car lot. Inside the car, officers found suspected meth and a bottle containing Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Diazepam and Morphine Sulfate.
•Victor M. Becerra-Rodriguez, 43, 109 Marbun Rd., Columbia, S.C., warrant; and Earl Bryant, 41, 304 Millervale Rd., Greer, S.C., driving on a suspended license. The two were stopped after officers learned the vehicle's registered owner, Becerra-Rodriguez, had a warrant. Bryant was also arrested for driving on a suspended license.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•lost/found property on Hwy. 53 where someone found a driver's license and debit card.
•fraud on Keys Dr. where a man reported someone opened an account in his name and charged $333 to it.
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where someone damaged a subdivision gate.
•harassment on Nutall Oak Dr. where a woman reported another woman sent her messages on social media.
•damage to property in the Noble Vines apartment complex area where a vehicle struck construction equipment that had been left in the parking lot.
•theft on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman paid someone $700 for a Corgi puppy in an online sale and the seller later contacted her and requested $1,800 for a shipping crate.
•damage to vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman found dents and scratches on her vehicle.
•damage to property on Fisk Falls Dr. where a skid steer turned into a vehicle's path, causing the driver to swerve and strike a curb. Two tires were damaged.
•information on Spout Springs Rd. where a store employee suspected a woman paid for a money order using a counterfeit bill. The woman didn't know it was counterfeit.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her purse was stolen from a restaurant.
•harassment on Reisling Dr. where a woman reported her daughter's boyfriend harassed and threatened her in messages.
•harassment on Mossy Oak Landing where a woman reported she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he later called her over 100 times after she told him to stop. He also reportedly sent vulgar messages.
•damage to a vehicle on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a truck took a turn too sharply while trying to avoid a pedestrian and struck boulders, which ripped a hole in the fuel tank and caused fuel to spill.
•fraud on Mountain Oak Dr. where a man reported someone filed an unemployment claim in his name.
•death investigation on Bucknell Dr. where a man was found dead. He was on top of a gun and had blood coming from his head. A family member said he had health issues and suffered from depression.
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone called a restaurant and wanted to speak to an employee. When the caller was denied, she got "extremely mad" and threatened to come to the restaurant and start a fight with the employee.
•criminal trespass on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where two men got in a fight in a bar.
•damage to property on I-85 where a piece of wood flew up and damaged a vehicle.
•traffic stop on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle and smelled marijuana inside. They found a grinder and a bong and cited the driver for possessing a drug-related object.
