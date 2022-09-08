A Gillsville man faces charges in a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Aug. 6 on Hwy. 52 in eastern Hall County, according to a press release.
Traffic investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office determined Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, was the at-fault driver in a crash that killed Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville. Mauldin was exiting his driveway onto Hwy. 52 and pulled into the path of Sanchez’s motorcycle. Sanchez died at the scene.
