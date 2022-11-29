A man said he grabbed a firearm and chased after a person he saw inside of his truck at his Indian Creek residence.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that he grabbed his pistol and yelled at the male, who ran away. The man reportedly gave chase but the male got into a car and fled towards Barrow County. The male reportedly said “I’m sorry” as he ran from the truck owner.
No signs of forced entry to the truck were reported. Only a self-defense baton and flashlight were removed from the truck, but those items were found in the yard next to the truck, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•criminal trespass on Prescott Point where a man said a package was stolen from his front porch. He said video surveillance footage showed a masked person run onto his porch, take the package, run to the roadway and leave the area in an SUV. He said the package had been delivered to his residence by mistake, and he had planned to deliver it to the correct address prior to it being stolen.
•theft on Poplar Springs Rd. where a woman said her mother paid $650 to a man to lay mulch but the job was not completed.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone stole his semi-tractor from where it was parked behind a business.
•harassing communications on Boyd Dr. where a man said he’s been receiving vague threats via social media, calls and texts from the ex-husband of a woman with whom he’d taken out on multiple dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.