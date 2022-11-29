N1605P25010C.TIF

A man said he grabbed a firearm and chased after a person he saw inside of his truck at his Indian Creek residence.

The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that he grabbed his pistol and yelled at the male, who ran away. The man reportedly gave chase but the male got into a car and fled towards Barrow County. The male reportedly said “I’m sorry” as he ran from the truck owner.

