A man allegedly choked a woman during a recent dispute in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to Piedmont Ave. for a report of aggravated assault.
A woman said she confronted a man about going to work and the man became irate, lunged forward and grabbed her by the throat while she had a child in her arms. She couldn't remember if she lost consciousness during the incident, but said she feared for her life and the child's life.
The woman's husband grabbed a metal rod and struck the suspect in the head, resulting in lacerations. The suspect was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Warrants were taken out.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•damage to property on Braselton Pkwy. where someone reported a damaged trailer.
•miscellaneous report on Franklin St. where a man reported his son left a residence and hadn't returned.
•speeding; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude; and theft by receiving a motor vehicle on I-85. Officers with multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a 16-year-old driver. The chase ultimately ended with a PIT maneuver in the Commerce area. The suspect was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
•speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude; following too closely; reckless driving; turning movements and required signal violation; and limitations on passing on the left on I-85. A lookout was issued for four racing vehicles that were driving recklessly and cutting off other vehicles. Three of the vehicles stopped for authorities, but one continued to flee. Officers said at one point, the driver reached speeds of 130-miles-per-hour. Officers terminated the pursuit.
ARREST
The BPD recently made on arrest, including:
•Robert Kenneth Brewer, 60, 5834 Markwell Ridge, Braselton — indecent exposure; public intoxication; and open container. Someone followed Brewer after seeing him drive recklessly. When officers made contact with him, he was urinating in a supermarket parking lot. He got back inside his vehicle and started it. Brewer told officers he'd consumed alcohol and officers saw an open bottle of vodka in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.