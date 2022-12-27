A man who said he was seeking a place to urinate was arrested in an Old Winder Hwy. parking lot after methamphetamine was reportedly found in his vehicle.
Robert Brandon Crawford Hampton, 28, 3900 East North St., Taylors, South Carolina, was booked by Braselton police on charges of possession of methamphetamine.
According to the arrest report, an officer approached Crawford Hampton after he turned off his vehicle lights in a dark area of the parking lot off Old Winder Hwy. Crawford Hampton, who said he was en route to a sex party in Atlanta, claimed he was seeking a place to urinate, though the officer noted three open gas stations in the vicinity.
When asked about any illegal substances in the vehicle, Crawford Hampton said his friend left a bag of “ice” in the passenger seat, which he was returning to him. The man confirmed that the bag contained methamphetamine.
Braselton’s K9 officer was called to the scene and reportedly alerted police to drugs within the vehicle. A clear, crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was reportedly found. Several drug-related objects were also found, according to the arrest report.
OTHER ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Luis C. Rivera Valle, 33, 594 Starbucks Pkwy., Pendergrass — bench warrant. Rivera Valle was booked after an arrest warrant out of Sandy Springs for probation violation was discovered by police who intervened in an altercation involving him and his brother. Rivera Valle said he and his brother were out drinking, and he became upset after the Miami Dolphins lost a football game and then became upset with his brother, punching him several times. The man’s brother appeared to have a facial injury but didn’t want to press charges, according to the arrest report.
•Aidan Nicholas Wiley, 18, 5720 Golf Club Dr., Braselton — criminal trespass and stalking. Wiley was arrested for reportedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and entering her residence without permission. Wiley reportedly climbed up the side of the residence and then entered her room.
•Christopher Bryan Meikle, 34, 592 Michael Ct., Lawrenceville — possession of a Schedule I, II substance, possession of marijuana (less than one once), drugs not in original container and seat belt requirement. Meikle was arrested after a search of his vehicle reportedly revealed two Percocets in a small bag and a burned marijuana blunt. The car was searched after an officer reported that the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Meikle was initially pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, according to the arrest report.
•Rachel Grace Howard, 37, 1720 Heatherton Rd., Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Howard was booked after registering positive for alcohol and failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop for crossing over a double-yellow line and a fog line on Hwy. 124, according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where an officer assisted Hoschton Police with detaining a male who refused to get into a patrol vehicle. The man reportedly struggled with officers before being handcuffed. The Braselton officer reportedly sustained a minor elbow injury during the incident.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 53 where a motorist was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license, driving with an expired license-plate decal and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•hit-and-run on Friendship Springs Rd. where a woman said her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in a parking lot while she was attending an event.
•information on Braselton Pkwy. where a van reportedly went missing from a business parking lot. A representative of the business said the vehicle’s absence could have been due to a mix-up with the drivers.
•traffic stop on I-85 North where a driver was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and improper display of a license plate.
•suspicious activity on Cork St. where a woman said a Barbie doll with a male sex organ drawn on it was left on her front porch. A note left on the porch said that they “were done with their friendship” and “hated” the woman. The woman said she’d only moved into the neighborhood a couple of months ago and has had no issues with neighbors. The woman reportedly saw the doll and the note after someone rang her doorbell.
•criminal trespass on Spout Springs Rd. where a representative of a gym said two brothers whose contracts had been terminated by the business were sneaking onto the property. The brothers reportedly returned to the gym and were informed by an officer that they had been barred from the location.
•domestic disturbance on Blanc Way where a woman said she and her boyfriend got into a dispute. The woman said her phone, her son’s high school ring and a gold chain were missing after the man went to her residence to gather his belongings after their disagreement. Officers reportedly retrieved the items from the man.
•information on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman said the father of her child was following her as she drove. The man told police that the woman had threatened to leave with the child and he was concerned for the child’s well-being.
•shoplifting on Hwy. 211 where a woman reportedly took three picture frames from a store. The woman said she purchased the frames the previous week, accidentally left them at the location and had returned to retrieve them. Since she didn’t have her receipt, the woman said employees would not give her the frames, so she picked out three identical frames and left the store with them. Police returned the frames to the store, which opted not to press charges. The woman was told to return with her receipt and she would be given the frames.
•identity theft on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said she’d been scammed out of $5,200 over a period of a few weeks. She said she was contacted via Facebook by someone posing as a friend who told her to visit a website that assists widows. She visited the website and was told she could receive $100,000 but she must purchase gift cards to cover the taxes on the money. She said she purchased $5,200 worth of gift cards but was later told the FBI was involved and that she had to pay more money within 48 hours or they would “kick in her door and kill her dog.”
•traffic stop on I-85 South where a driver was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
•drug investigation on I-85 North where a driver was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, driving with an expired decal on a license plate and speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.