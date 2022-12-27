N2105P43003C.TIF

A man who said he was seeking a place to urinate was arrested in an Old Winder Hwy. parking lot after methamphetamine was reportedly found in his vehicle.

Robert Brandon Crawford Hampton, 28, 3900 East North St., Taylors, South Carolina, was booked by Braselton police on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

