N1705P30008C.TIF

A woman who lives on Durham Rd. said a man claiming to work for the U.S. Customs Office attempted to gain her personal information during a recent phone call.

According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said multiple contraband items in the woman’s name were in the office’s possession. She said the man would not say what was contained in the packages.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.