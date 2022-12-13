A woman who lives on Durham Rd. said a man claiming to work for the U.S. Customs Office attempted to gain her personal information during a recent phone call.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said multiple contraband items in the woman’s name were in the office’s possession. She said the man would not say what was contained in the packages.
She said he was very adamant about gaining her personal information, but she only provided the last four digits of her social security number.
The woman said she hung up on the man.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a man said he injured his foot after hearing someone in the woods and investigating the noise. The man appeared paranoid and possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the incident report. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment of his foot.
•simple battery on Hwy. 124 where a man said his wife punched him between the eyes during an argument.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend is dealing marijuana and abusing pills and wanted him removed from the residence. She was told to contact the magistrate judge to seek an eviction notice.
•dispute on Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124 where a woman stopped her vehicle along the side of the road after arguing with her daughter while in route to a hotel. The woman reportedly had been drinking and did not want to continue driving. A passerby took the woman and her daughter to the hotel, according to the incident report.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where two dollies were reportedly stolen off of a tow truck.
•suicide threats on Kings Rd. where a woman said she had thoughts of hurting herself. She was transported to a hospital to talk with a mental health professional.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a woman said her daughter found a bullet on a school bus. The woman said her daughter attempted to tell the bus driver, but she was ignored. The woman said the bus driver’s non-response could be racially motivated based on her actions “toward Caucasian children versus those toward African American children.”
•dispute on White St. where a woman said her boyfriend broke up with her and refused to return her cat. The woman’s boyfriend said ownership of the cat was in both of their names.
•theft on River Bend Dr. where a man said a tag off of a vehicle he’d sold was stolen.
•harassing communications on Hickory Bluff where a woman said her juvenile daughter was being harassed on social media over a dispute that occurred in Athens.
•dispute on Hensley Lane where a woman said she and her husband got into an argument over some video footage of her that he found.
•threats on Panther Ct. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her. The woman said she would file for a temporary restraining order against him.
•mental subject on Candlewood Lane where a man said he felt that someone driving around his neighborhood wanted to kill him. He said he’d been feeling this “for a while.” The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.
•theft on Summer Hill Dr. where a man said a Nintendo Switch delivered to his residence was stolen.
•burglary on Hwy. 124 where a man said 24 windows to be installed in homes under construction were stolen. The windows were reportedly valued at a total of $5,475.
