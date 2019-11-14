An Alpharetta man recently reported he was robbed in a parking lot in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the armed robbery report on Hwy. 211.
The complainant said he was pumping gas when a vehicle pulled up beside him and a man said, "Hey buddy, come here." A woman and children were also reportedly in the suspect's vehicle.
The complainant told officers the suspect said he was lost, so he leaned onto the car to help the man. But when he did so, he said the suspect grabbed him, pulled him into the window of the vehicle while holding a knife and demanded his wallet.
He reportedly took the complainant's ID and told him to go inside and withdraw money from the ATM. The female in the vehicle reportedly went inside with the man, but the transaction was declined.
The complainant said he then drove to a nearby shopping center, went inside with the woman and withdrew $100. He said he gave the woman the money and she left the scene.
The complainant reportedly called 911 and drove up I-85. He said he was scared the suspects were following him, so he "didn't want to go to the police department quickly."
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•simple assault on Bald Cypress Dr. where two women argued and one of them said the other stabbed her in the arm. Officers said they found a small scratch or scar on her left arm and that it may have been old. EMS also could not find a knife wound.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a handgun was found in some bushes.
•miscellaneous report on Shore Isle where a man reported he and his wife argued and she grabbed a rock and tried to cut her wrist with it. When the man said he was calling the police, the woman reportedly ran out of the house and down the road wearing only one shoe. A K9 unit was called, but the woman later contacted her husband and said she was going to a friend's house.
•affray-fighting in a public place on Hwy. 53 where two people argued after a near accident in a parking lot. One of the people involved reportedly pulled a firearm out of his pocket and set it on the hood of his vehicle. Witnesses said it appeared he removed the firearm so he could engage in hand-to-hand combat.
•miscellaneous report on Sienna Ridge Dr. where a woman said her brakes went out, causing her to drive her vehicle into the woods. Officers also found open containers of alcohol and a baggie of marijuana in the vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle received minor damage after swerving to avoid a tractor-trailer and striking a construction barrel.
•simple battery and criminal trespass-damaged property on Cloverfield Way where a juvenile said a family member grabbed him by his hair, forced him outside and locked him out of his house after he fought with a sibling. Family members denied that, though, and said the juvenile was restrained during the fight and that he pushed his mother multiple times. He was asked to go calm down and reportedly struck the door with a baseball bat several times.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Caleb Scott Matthews, 21, 303 Reisling Dr., Braselton — possession of marijuana; stop/yield sign violation; and driving an unregistered vehicle. Matthews was stopped for running a stop sign and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. He was ultimately arrested after officers found a vape device with THC oil.
•Pastor Espinosa Gonzalez, 50, 4229 Dejohns Way, Buford — speeding in a work zone; driving without a valid license; and improper display of license plate. Gonzalez was stopped for driving 71-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph zone and for having a license plate obstruction. No one in the vehicle had a driver's license and Gonzalez reportedly offered officers money to let him go when they were handcuffing him.
•Gerardo Esparza Medina, 26, 431 Collett Ave., Mableton — driving without a valid license and speeding in a work zone. Medina was stopped for driving 75-mph in a 60-mph work zone and arrested after officers learned he didn't have a license.
•Sekena Lavise Kennon, 41, 100 Castor Dr., Apt. B5, Norcross — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol. Kennon was reported after being found passed out in her vehicle. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking three margaritas. Officers also learned a lookout had been placed on a vehicle that matched the description of Kennon's vehicle for having a headlight out and failing to maintain lane. Kennon refused to take any sobriety tests and was arrested.
