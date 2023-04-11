A man told Braselton police that another man at a store parking lot "throat punched" him "for no reason."
According to the incident report, security footage showed no evidence of the alleged punch, however.
The other man involved in the incident told police he blocked the man from entering his personal space after he aggressively asked him for money. He said the man then followed him into the store and threatened to pepper spray him. An officer reviewed video surveillance that reportedly showed no evidence of a throat punch.
Store employees asked that the man, who made the throat-punch claim, be barred from the business.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•miscellaneous report on Silk Tree Pointe where a woman said her ex-boyfriend threatened to "punish her." She said she is hiding from him, and he recently learned of the location of her new residence.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly sent the manager of a business a text claiming his girlfriend committed suicide, blaming and threatening the business, which recently fired her. An officer checked with dispatch for any suicides or attempted suicides in the area but found none. According to the incident report, the man, who'd also been fired from the business, threatened to "come after every "motherf—- in that building" during the text. He also reportedly threatened a lawsuit against the company.
•information on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said a man in a hotel room threatened suicide. The man later told police he did not want to hurt himself.
•information on Sam Snead Dr. where a teenage female said a male teen punched her in the face but later admitted to making up the story. She said she lied because her wounds were self-inflicted.
•drug investigation on I-85 where police cited a driver for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) during a traffic stop. He was also cited for speeding and expired registration.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Ronald Kevin Henson, 39, 4138 Price Rd., Gainesville — removing or altering identification numbers on vehicles and parts. Henson was arrested after reportedly attempting to sell a motorcycle with a removed vehicle identification number (VIN) and no documentation. He told police the previous owner removed the VIN. Henson reportedly admitted to smoothing over the area where the VIN was. According to the arrest report, he was unable to provide any vehicle documentation.
•Hannah Lynn Hull, 17, 101 Buroak Dr., Jefferson — underage possession of alcohol. Hull was arrested after police were called to a restaurant where she reportedly fell asleep in a bathroom. According to the arrest report, she admitted to drinking.
•Julia Alexandra Barbagelott, 26, 191 Grey Falcon Ave., Braselton – Police arrested Barbagelott after she reportedly punched her mother during a dispute over a necklace. Her mother reportedly had several cuts on her face and nose and was bleeding.
•Logan Talmadge Tatum, 18, 3403 Duncan Bridge Trail, Buford — loitering. Tasos Preston Metallinos, 17, 2816 Legislative Ln., Buford — Tatum and Metallinos were arrested after reportedly being found on the roof of a Hancock Dr. business.
•Jodie Denver Williams, 42, 105 Morris Creek Dr., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation and failure to maintain lane. Police arrested Williams after she reportedly tested positive for a blood alcohol level over the legal limit during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, an officer pulled over Williams after she failed to maintain her lane of travel multiple times.
