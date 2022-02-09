A driver reported a recent hit-and-run on Hwy. 53, telling the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that his vehicle was bumped by a vehicle behind him, causing his vehicle to spin in the roadway several times before leaving the road, striking a sign and then the tree line.
The other driver did not stop, according to the complainant.
The driver, who complained of face and chest pain, said a family member would transport him to the hospital.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said his neighbor’s goats got loose. This is an ongoing problem, according to the man.
•welfare check on Hwy. 60 where an elderly man’s family reportedly used a sheet to keep the man from getting up at night due to a risk of falling. Adult Protective Services told family members they should not use a restraint unless ordered by a physician.
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where a wood chipper pulled by a truck reportedly caught fire.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got into a verbal dispute.
•entering an automobile on Hwy. 53 where the driver-side window of a vehicle was reportedly shattered and a purse was stolen.
•dispute on Crimson King Ct. where a man said a female neighbor forced her way into gender-reveal party and became “irate and profane” over a guest parked on her street.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where a man reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and was barred from the residence.
•suspicious activity on Panther Ct. where a man said his juvenile daughter told him that his ex-wife’s boyfriend got into bed with her multiple times while she was napping and sometimes wrestled with her during naps. The man requested that the Division of Family and Children Services and Jackson County investigators be notified of the report.
•information on Chatuge Dr. where a woman said she received a fraudulent text message saying she won a Power Ball drawing.
•damage to property on Walnut River Trail where a man said a delivery driver damaged a light on his garage with her truck and left multiple ruts in his grass.
•harassing communications on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend contacted her multiple times over money despite being asked not to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.