Police badge

A delivery man reportedly relieved himself on a bouquet of flowers after dropping the order off at a Monroe Ct. address.

The owner of the florist reportedly alerted the Braselton Police Department, telling an officer she’d received a customer complaint about the urination incident. Ring video reportedly showed a man driving a blue mini-van walk to the doorway, place the flowers on the doorstep and urinate on them and the front entrance area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.