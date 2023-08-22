A delivery man reportedly relieved himself on a bouquet of flowers after dropping the order off at a Monroe Ct. address.
The owner of the florist reportedly alerted the Braselton Police Department, telling an officer she’d received a customer complaint about the urination incident. Ring video reportedly showed a man driving a blue mini-van walk to the doorway, place the flowers on the doorstep and urinate on them and the front entrance area.
The florist owner reportedly provided police with the driver’s name but didn’t know his birthdate. Due to a lack of information at the time of the report, police were reportedly unable to identify the suspect.
INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•drug investigation on Hwy. 124 where a man was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and an unsecured load after being pulled over for reportedly failing to secure a lawnmower in a trailer.
•domestic disturbance on Hwy. 53 where a woman accused her husband of verbal abuse. She said he makes hateful comments to her, saying she and her children “can go to hell’ and calling her fat. The woman said no physical abuse occurred.
•domestic disturbance of Hwy. 211 where a man said he argued with his wife over how his daughter was being treated by their other kids.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly shoplifted a pizza, sunglasses and phone charger from a gas station. According to the incident report, video showed the suspect taking the items.
•information on Henderson Falls Way where a woman said her daughter was intoxicated, leading to an altercation. She said her daughter kicked her in the stomach during the incident but did not believe the kick was intentional.
•information on Hwy. 53 where two men reportedly argued at a gas station, during which one man pulled out a handgun and shooed the other away while the pistol was in his hand. The other man said he didn’t feel threatened. Both men are reportedly homeless and live in the gas station parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Sam Snead Dr. where a man knocked on a Chateau Elan resident’s door during early morning hours. The man told the resident that he was looking for his dog but admitted to an officer that he lied and was searching for a woman he’d met at a club in Atlanta. He said the woman dropped a pin of her location, which led him to a cul-de-sac in Chateau Elan. The man said he jumped a fence to enter the neighborhood. According to the incident report, Braselton police and Chateau Elan security told him not to return to the neighborhood.
•welfare check on Henderson Falls Way where an intoxicated woman reportedly told someone over the phone that people were in her house. According to the incident report, the woman didn’t answer the door when officers arrived, but they were later allowed entry by a co-owner of the home. Police reportedly found the woman heavily intoxicated on her sofa but otherwise OK.
•domestic disturbance on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a man and a woman reportedly argued, and the woman locked the man out of the home. The woman said the man had entered the residence, and she didn’t want him there. The man said he lived at the house, had been drinking and could not leave. According to the incident report, no physical altercation occurred between the two.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a female reportedly beat on a gas station’s windows repeatedly and said random things to customers. According to the incident report, an officer approached the woman and noted that she appeared under the influence of narcotics. Emergency Medical Services workers responded to the scene and assessed the woman, who refused transportation to a hospital. She also refused a police courtesy to her home in Gainesville. She was barred from the gas station property.
•damage to property on Lula Bridge Rd. where a man said a delivery vehicle damaged his landscaping when the driver accidentally drove off his driveway.
•damage to a vehicle where a driver said a person mowing grass kicked up a large rock which struck and cracked his windshield. The driver said the person on the lawnmower refused to talk to him.
•disturbance on Village Way where a man on a golf cart with his two children said a driver accelerated his truck at him, leading to a verbal altercation. During the argument, the man said the driver told him, “I’ve got something for you,” and went to the glove compartment of his truck. The man said he didn’t see the man grab a firearm but said his daughter saw a gun. The man said he drove away to diffuse the situation.
•suspicious activity on Osprey Overlook Dr. where a man said he found a downstairs window opened and believed someone was inside his residence. Officers reportedly found no one in the home, and none of the rooms were disturbed.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Amy Lyn Mefs, 31, 326 Timber Ridge Lane, Auburn — criminal trespass and possession of drug-related objects. Police arrested Mefs after she reportedly returned to property on Hwy. 124 from which she’d previously been barred. According to the arrest report, a search of Mefs uncovered two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.
•Felicia Brantley Stanford, 64, 789 Hancock Place, Braselton — simple battery and disorderly conduct. Stanford was arrested after a video reportedly showed her cursing at her neighbor’s children and swinging her hand at one of the juveniles to knock a phone out of her hand. According to the report, Stanford said the juveniles are rude to her, often walk through her yard and, during this incident, were taking photos or videos of her home. Stanford said she attempted to take the juvenile’s phone but denied striking her. The officer reportedly saw paint on Stanford’s hands and the same paint on the juvenile’s hand, hoodie and hair. After the juvenile’s father said he wanted to press charges, the officer arrested Stanford based on the video evidence and the paint transfer.
•George Wright, 29, 427 Windstream Dr., Marietta — driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run, suspended or revoked driver’s license, procedure for passing a stationary emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane and improper driving on the road. Gwinnett County police arrested Wright after he reportedly struck a Braselton police vehicle parked alongside I-85. Wright reportedly drove away from the scene and left his vehicle at a gas station, where another driver picked him up. Braselton’s drug detection dog was deployed for a free-air sniff of the abandoned vehicle and alerted an officer to the driver’s side door. Law enforcement placed a hold on the vehicle pending a search warrant. Gwinnett police later located Wright inside the vehicle in which he rode away from the gas station and arrested him.
•Pierre Vaughn Kinney, 36, 860 Lakeview Rd., Apt. 106, Cleveland, Ohio – possession of a Schedule I, II substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, suspended or revoked driver’s license, improper display of a license plate and taillight violation. Police arrested Kinney during a traffic stop after he reportedly admitted to having cocaine in his vehicle, though he said the substance belonged to his friend, whom he did not identify. A search of the vehicle reportedly produced the cocaine and a bag of marijuana, which was in plain view, according to the arrest report. Police reportedly found the cocaine in a wallet containing no identification. A bag containing a white and blue powder substance was also reportedly located in the vehicle’s center console, but Kinney said he was unaware of the bag or its contents. Police reportedly pulled Kinney over for taillight and tag violations.
