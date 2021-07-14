A Braselton man died when a log fell on him on Guy Maddox Rd. last week.
William Franklin Brown Jr., 37, was given CPR by North Jackson Rescue and was later pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital, according Jackson County coroner Dean A. Stringer.
According to Stringer, Brown was unloading logs off a trailer when one fell on him.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
•identity fraud on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman said she sent a copy of her drivers’ license and a W2 form to whom she thought were representatives from a writing-services company following a job interview. The woman was later sent a $2,350 check to purchase required software. According to the incident report, the woman found that odd and consulted her bank, which determined the check to be fraudulent. The company later confirmed to the woman she had not been in contact with any of its representatives.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where $500 worth of aluminum wire was reported damaged or missing from a subdivision under construction.
•animal complaint on Rebecca St. where a woman said a dog she was keeping attacked her and one of her dogs. The woman said she sustained a small puncture wounds to her right wrist, forearm and knee, requiring hospital care.
•criminal trespass on River Bluff where a woman said her ex-husband, who had been evicted from their residence, attempted to enter the home. The man said he was there to retrieve his belongings.
•dispute on Oldewick Trail where a woman accused her bother of pulling her hair and wrist while fighting with one another in a vehicle. The woman’s brother denied touching her.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Joshua Way where a man was found deceased beside his vehicle. A man at the location had attempted to perform CPR before the responding officer arrived.
•theft by conversion on Jackson Trail where a man who owns a moving company said approximately $2,000 had been withdrawn from his account by a vendor in Norcross despite not ordering any supplies. The man was told a company out of New York, using the same name as his business and renting warehouse space in Hoschton, had charged $2,000 worth of materials to his account. The man also said he’d received calls from customers who said they paid him to move their belongings but never received them. The man said he believes the other company is using the warehouse space in Hoschton to acquire people’s belongings and sell them.
•agency assist on I-85 where the driver of a tractor trailer was lying on an embankment and reportedly going in and out of consciousness. Fire personnel and emergency medical services moved the man off the embankment and into an ambulance.
•theft by taking on Clydes Way where a man said he could not find his medications and suspected his father and step mother of taking them from him.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a woman said a tractor trailer’s front left tire blew out and a portion of it struck her bumper, causing damage.
•theft by taking on Rocky Ct. where a woman said her hose and spigot were missing from her home and water was pouring from the opening. The hose was later found on Hwy. 332 by an officer.
•removing license plate and open container on Hwy. 124. A man was cited for placing another vehicle’s tag on his vehicle, while a woman in the vehicle with him was cited for an open-container infraction.
•agency assist on I-85 where a man said he drifted out of his lane and rear-ended a tractor trailer on the side of the road.
•dispute on Country Ridge Rd. where a woman said she took her son’s wallet and car keys after he refused to cut the grass. Because her son owned the car, she was told by an officer that she could not take his keys. She returned both the keys and the wallet.
•agency assist on I-85 to a road rage incident. A man said the driver of a truck threw a water bottle at his vehicle while passing him. The man said he had previously passed the truck, and the driver of the truck veered into his lane, forcing him to pass the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.
•criminal trespass on Muscogee Dr. where a man said his friend hit his vehicle multiple times with brass knuckles following an argument.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card theft on Bristol Ct. where a woman said her friend stole her debit card and withdrew $700. She said her friend is the only other person who knew her PIN.
•hit-and-run on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her vehicle was struck from behind as she waited to turn left off Hwy. 53.
•agency assist on Johnson Dr. where an officer located a juvenile who ran away from a rehab center in Lumpkin County.
•motorist assist on Tapp Wood Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd. where the rear of a tractor trailer was stuck in a ditch, blocking he roadway.
•dispute on Joshua Way where a woman said she attempted to leave a residence with her two children, but her boyfriend, who is the father of one of the children, turned her vehicle off. She said he then took the house key off her key ring. The man said he turned off the vehicle because he wanted to know where the woman was taking their child, not to stop her from leaving the residence.
•information on West Broad St. where a woman said two adults and a child living in a tent had been trespassing in her neighborhood pool.
•fraud on Creek View Dr. where a man said someone had tried to gain access to his bank computer through his cell phone and computer at home.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said a catalytic converter had been sawed off his mobile home, which was being kept on a storage lot.
•fraud on Hwy. 332 where a woman said she was notified by her bank of a $720 charge to her card for a television at Best Buy. Another $720 purchase for a television was attempted a day later but denied by the financial institution.
