A man recently died after the vehicle he was working under reportedly slipped off the jack at a Lewis Braselton Blvd. location, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report.
The deceased was identified by the JCSO as 73-year-old Vladimir Petrovic.
A deputy reportedly arrived to the scene where a paramedic informed him that Petrovic had died.
The man’s son said Petrovic came to his shop to help him work on a vehicle. Petrovic, according to his son, refused to go to lunch and opted to continue working. Petrovic’s son said he returned from lunch to find Petrovic under the vehicle.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she received a phone notification of an “air tag” in her car.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a woman said four European men exited a vehicle and began walking around her property and looking at her horses and horse trailer. When speaking to them, one of the men asked her about buying sheep. She said the men left when she told them she had no sheep for sale.
•suspicious activity on Charlotte Dr. where a woman said someone cut her Christmas tree light wires.
•theft by taking on Laurel Ct. where two bundles of sub-flooring and decking, worth approximately $9,000, were reportedly stolen from two lots.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a woman said an intoxicated male guest shoved her after she took his truck keys from him due to his level of intoxication. The woman said she did not want to press charges, only prevent the man from driving home.
