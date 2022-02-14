The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the death of a man in an early-morning house fire in the south end of the county, according to a press release.
Hall County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene in the 5000 block of Meadow Drive off McEver Road just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14. Crews found heavy fire showing through the roof and side of the residence. Once firefighters were able to enter the residence, they discovered the body of an adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the name of the victim is being withheld. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
