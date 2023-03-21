A man damaged a stop sign at the intersection of Davis St. and Henry Braselton Dr. when he reportedly drove his vehicle into it. The driver told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he "didn't see the stop sign until he was on top of it."
The impact damaged the sign and the vehicle's front tire.
The man was issued a warning for failing to stop at the stop sign.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•information on New Cut Rd. where a man said a driver ran a stop sign and struck the left rear of his truck.
•suspicious activity on Links Blvd. where someone reportedly sent $50 worth of pizza to a woman's home.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Gold Crest Dr. where a man reportedly died from a bullet wound to the chest. According to the report, a suicide note was left at the scene.
•dispute on Magnolia Circle where an older couple and their adult children reportedly argued over the couple's living arrangement.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she got into an argument with a woman who walked onto her property and searched for her dog.
•theft on Skelton Rd. where a man reported missing tools after his brother used them to work on a junk car. The man said his brother and nephew, who was also on the property, have drug issues.
•information on Wicklow Ct. where a woman said someone accessed her credit card information and bought four cell phones with her account, totaling $634.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where an older female reportedly fell and possibly broke her back. The woman said she was OK "and just needed help to get up from the floor." She refused hospital treatment.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man said people pushed over his well house and entered his grandfather's old truck. According to the deputy's report, neither the well house nor the truck appeared disturbed. The report noted the man hadn't taken his insulin which may have caused him to "see things that are not there."
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a driver said another motorist might have impersonated a police officer. The driver said the motorist drove up behind him on the interstate and flashed blue lights for him to move over. He said he moved over, and the other vehicle, which had no markings, passed him.
