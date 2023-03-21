N1805P37004C.TIF

A man damaged a stop sign at the intersection of Davis St. and Henry Braselton Dr. when he reportedly drove his vehicle into it. The driver told a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy that he "didn't see the stop sign until he was on top of it."

The impact damaged the sign and the vehicle's front tire.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.