A man who was reportedly drunk at a Hwy. 211 restaurant and wanted to drive home went to jail after yelling obscenities to an employee and a Braselton police officer who intervened.
Byron K. Burke, 44, 2370 Rockwell Dr., Buford was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct under the influence.
Burke was reportedly intoxicated and yelled “f—- you!” to a restaurant manager who attempted to stop him from driving and a police officer who asked him for his identification.
OTHER ARRESTS
•Billy Dave Hanson, 22, 494 Oak Springs Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and open container. Hanson was reportedly pulled over for speeding when an officer smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. He then was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•miscellaneous report at Liberty Crossing subdivision where two teenagers were reportedly found with a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.
•miscellaneous report on Broadmoor Dr. where a 17-year-old threatened to run away from home.
