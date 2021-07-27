A July 18 vehicle chase led Braselton police to a gas station on Hwy. 53 where a suspect escaped on foot, according to a report.
The suspect was identified as 34-year-old James Ricardo Lattimore, 401 South First Street 10 Easley, South Carolina. Warrants were issued for his arrest on charges of fleeing and eluding, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, criminal damage to property and open container. Warrants were given to Barrow County County Sheriff's Department.
The chase began when an officer initiated a traffic stop on I-85 near Hwy. 211 after Lattimore was reportedly traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone. When the officer exited his vehicle, the Lattimore accelerated his vehicle and drove northbound on I-85, according to the incident report. The officer then pursued, reaching speeds of 120 mph.
Lattimore reportedly exited on Hwy. 53 where he ran over a raised gore and struck an electronic crosswalk sign, knocking it over. He then drove into a Chevron parking lot and fled on foot, the report stated, running behind the gas station. The officer began to give chase, but noticed a female passenger in the vehicle and detained her. Other units responded, including a K9 unit, and a loose perimeter was established, but Lattimore was not located.
A check of the vehicle's identification number showed identified Lattimore as the registered owner, and the passenger identified Lattimore as the driver.
The officer searched the vehicle and found an open container of vodka in the vehicle, as well as marijuana in the passenger’s purse. The passenger received a misdemeanor for possession and was later released.
Other incidents reported to the Braselton Police Department include:
•entering auto on Reisling Dr. where a man said a recently-purchased chainsaw was stolen from the back of his truck.
•criminal trespass, damaged property on Crimson King Dr. where a man said a stone pillar along his daughter’s driveway was knocked over.
•missing persons on Blue Jack Ct. where a man said he was concerned for his wife’s safety after she told him she wanted a divorce, left their residence and later sent incoherent text messages. The man said his wife suffers from depression and bipolar disorder and had run out of medication.
•theft by taking on Zion Church Rd. where a woman reported a stolen wallet from May to allow another investigator to wrap-up a case.
•stopping, standing, parking prohibited on Chardonnay Trace were a tractor trailer blocking the roadway was towed.
•damage to property on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said he has not been paid for damages to his truck after it was backed into a month ago. The man said other vehicle owner’s insurance company is requesting a report.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said a logistics company truck struck his truck twice. The driver of the other truck initially truck his right-side mirror. When the man honked at the driver, the reportedly struck on the right fender area and broke the headlight. The other driver then drove off, according to the report.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a woman missing out of Mississippi was located at a gas station after an officer responded to a hit-and-run report. Since the woman was an adult, she was allowed to leave the scene, per the department who reported her missing. The woman appeared to be in good health and not in danger, according to the report.
•identity fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man’s an OLN number was used by an unknown male during a traffic stop. The man contacted Braselton police after the issue after being notified that his license had been suspended due to a missed traffic court date.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a man said spilled DOT paint coated the underside of his truck.
•criminal trespass and damaged property on Spout Springs Rd. where a man said a restaurant customer struck his vehicle multiple times with his fists. The man said the customer had previously been harassing an employee in the parking lot, prompting the man to take a photo of the customer’s license plate. He said the customer approached him and struck his driver-side mirror three or four times as he attempted to leave.
•theft by taking Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a cell phone was reported stolen.
•information on Hwy. 211 where a woman appeared to be disoriented and suffering from paranoia and anxiety from ingesting an unknown substance. The woman also admitted throwing a firearm and glass pipe into a trashcan in the women’s restroom of a supermarket. The responding officer transported the woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•traffic stop on Spout Springs Rd. where a man was cited for marijuana possession, less than one ounce, possession of drug-related objects and a seat-belt requirement infraction. The driver was pulled over after being seen not wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the man admitted to marijuana being in the automobile. A search revealed a cup with residue, a grinder, glass pipe with residue and a container with “roaches” in it. The man was cited and the tray, grinder, glass pipe and container were placed into evidence.
ARRESTS
•Anthony Louis Cantafio, 32, 11780 Windbrooke Way, Alpharetta — simple battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a domestic disturbance between Cantafio and a female at a hotel. According to the report, Cantafio was heavily intoxicated and disoriented while yelling and using profanity in front of hotel guests despite being asked not to do so by officers.
