A man reportedly broke into a Beech Trail home and into a bedroom where his wife and step-daughter had barricaded themselves.
The women told Braselton police that the man forced the bedroom door open by breaking it in half. The man’s step-daughter said he then entered the room but saw that she was on the phone with the police and fled the scene.
The women initially told police they did not know the male, before the older woman later revealed that the man was her husband, whom she is divorcing.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•mental subject on Riverwood Dr. where a woman reportedly rang a doorbell and appeared confused as to where she was. Officers located the woman, who was wearing a hospital gown, and arranged for a mental health evaluation. She was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•information on Allee Way where a woman said her teenaged son was acting aggressively toward her. No physical altercation occurred, according to the incident report.
•speeding and marijuana possession (less than one ounce) where a motorist was cited for the infractions during a traffic stop on I-85. An officer smelled marijuana during the stop, leading to a search of the vehicle.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 211 where a woman said she discovered that someone struck her vehicle while it was parked at a supermarket. The vehicle was reportedly damaged on the passenger’s side.
•identity theft on Weeping Oak Dr. where a woman said someone attempted to open a credit card account with her personal information.
•harassing communications on Legislative Ln. where a man said he received a call from a male who made sexually-explicit threats regarding his teenage daughter. The man said he didn’t know who called or of anyone who would make such threats. The man said he paid for a reverse search of the phone number, which revealed the name of a Gainesville man whom he did not know.
•domestic dispute on Bald Cypress Dr. where a couple was reportedly standing outside of a residence yelling at each other.
•miscellaneous report on Hancock Ave. where a man approached officers and said his wife was intoxicated at their home. The woman had reportedly been sent to a hospital for a mental health issue but checked herself out and returned to her home. While talking with the man, police were dispatched to Hancock Ave. where the woman was reportedly knocking on the door of a neighbor’s home, where her children were staying due to her intoxication.
•threats on Braselton Pkwy. where a terminated employee reportedly told a supervisor, “I’ll dust you up,” after the employee was ordered to leave the business. The former employee also reportedly made a hand gesture resembling a gun.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce) on I-85 where a passenger was cited for the violation after reportedly handing over a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone struck her vehicle while parked at a fast-food restaurant. The vehicle reportedly sustained damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side.
ARRESTS
•Shane Marcus Noel, 22, 1341 Sonoma Dr., Lawrenceville — marijuana possession over one ounce, procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle. Noel was reportedly pulled over for failing to move over one lane while passing a patrol car on the shoulder of the highway with its lights activated. An officer reported smelling marijuana and was told the substance was located in a backpack. A search of the backpack revealed a clear plastic bag containing 34.1 grams of marijuana, according to the arrest report. A digital scale and a plastic bag with a green leafy residue were also reportedly found.
•Evan Charles McDonald, 36, 1047 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, hit-and run, duty to report an accident, duty to report striking a fixture, unregistered vehicle, failure to maintain lane and open container. McDonald reportedly fled on foot after a tire from his truck struck another motorist’s vehicle, causing an accident. McDonald was later located by an officer who reported that he smelled alcohol on his breath. McDonald, who said he had consumed “a couple” of drinks, refused to take a field sobriety test, according to the arrest report. A search of McDonald after he’d been placed in handcuffs revealed two Suboxone pills, which were reportedly not in the original container. An open container of beer was also reportedly found in his vehicle.
•Jahaziel Franco-Alvarez, 20, 2756 Valley Green Dr., Gainesville — littering and giving false information. Franco-Alvarez was reportedly intoxicated while riding in a vehicle and threw a container on the roadway, leading to a traffic stop. He then reportedly told an officer an incorrect birth date, saying he was “scared and did not want to get in trouble.”
