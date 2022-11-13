A Valdosta man was arrested on a host of charges for fleeing Braselton Police in his vehicle after being approached by an officer in a hotel parking lot.
Felix Luis Santiago, 24, 707 Vallontton Dr., Valdosta, was booked for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, loitering or prowling, driving on a one-way road, failure to yield entering a roadway, driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Braselton Police was called to a hotel parking lot on Mt. Zion Rd. to a report of a suspicious vehicle. There, an officer reportedly found Santiago laying back in his seat and made contact Santiago, who sat up in his vehicle. But after the officer provided the tag number to dispatch, Santiago reportedly sped off.
According to the arrest report, he drove the wrong way on a one-way roadway on Zion Church Rd. and nearly caused an accident upon entering Hwy. 53. Santiago reportedly drove South in I-85, driving recklessly and reaching speeds of 112 mph. He, however, reduced his speed after approaching another Braselton Police vehicle at the bottom of the Exit 126 exit ramp. He then stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody by officer. Santiago said he fled because his license was expired and that he had a possible warrant for his arrest. It was learned that Santiago had a possible probation violation out of Valdosta.
Other ecent arrests reported to Braselton Police included:
•Jordy Armadndo Peralta-Lugo, 21, 2271 Fawns Hvn., Suwanee — theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and speeding. Peralta-Lugo was arrested for reportedly possessing a stolen firearm and 30 grams of marijuana. According to the arrest report, Peralta-Lugo was pulled over on I-85 for speeding. He reprotedly admitted to having marijuana and a pistol in the trunk, which was later determined to be stolen. He said he was unaware that the weapon, which he’d purchased without documentation, was stolen.
•Nathan Allen Manca-Wells, 43, 5375 Forest Way, Braselton — bench warrant magistrate. Manca-Wells was arrested at a gas station after it was determined that he had a warrant for his arrest and that the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Manca-Wells said he borrowed the vehicle from a man he did not know and was unaware that it was stolen. The arrest occurred after police were called to the scene by the station manager, who wanted Manca-Wells barred from the property because he’d allegedly attempted to enter an automobile at the business the previous week.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton Police included:
•missing person on Monta Vista Way where a woman said she had not had contact with her husband since Oct. 24. She said her husband is a drug addict and possibly had a relapse.
•harassment on Broadway Ave. where a woman said a former patient was harassing her via phone and email. She said this is an ongoing issue with the ex-patient.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a motorist was found in possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
•auto theft on Old Winder Hwy. where a run of a vehicle’s identification number revealed that it was stolen from a towing service in Winder. The vehicle was in a restaurant parking lot where an officer was conducting an area check.
•criminal trespass on Fisk Falls Dr. where a man said two men heckled her while she played tennis at a neighborhood court. She said the incident began when she asked them to stop smoking because it bothered her while she was playing. She said they cussed at her after she left the court to confront them. One of the men said he and his friend stopped smoking at her request and never said anything to her. The man said the woman came over to his table, grabbed his food and threw it away.
•suspicious activity on Lakeshore Circle where a man reportedly tried to coax a female juvenile into a vehicle. The juvenile was reportedly standing at a school bus stop when the man asked her if she needed a ride to school. The juvenile, who told the man she did not need a ride, said he had a beard and spoke with a northern accent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.