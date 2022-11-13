N2105P43003C.TIF

A Valdosta man was arrested on a host of charges for fleeing Braselton Police in his vehicle after being approached by an officer in a hotel parking lot.

Felix Luis Santiago, 24, 707 Vallontton Dr., Valdosta, was booked for fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, loitering or prowling, driving on a one-way road, failure to yield entering a roadway, driving with a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.