A man died recently after being found under a vehicle at a River Chase location, according to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
The deceased man was identified as William Dedmon, 52.
Dedmon was already pronounced deceased by paramedics prior to a deputy’s arrival, according to the report.
Dedmon was reportedly found under the front of the vehicle. According to the report, a man said he saw Dedmon attempt to get his lawnmower out of a ditch with the vehicle.
The witness said he walked his dog up the road and when he returned 30 minutes later he saw Dedmon under the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•harassing communications on Pocket Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend has texted her “about 1,000 times” and called repeatedly since their breakup in January. She said she blocked his number and blocked him from her social media accounts, but he still contacts her from multiple numbers.
•information on Guy Maddox Rd. where neighbors were reportedly heard yelling.
•recovered property on Curk Roberts Rd. at Viper Lane where a stolen Hyundai sedan was reportedly found on the shoulder of Viper Lane, near the wood line. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from a dealership in Hall County.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly yelled at her son from the roadway. The woman had been previously barred from the complainant’s property.
•death investigation (non-murder) on New Cut Rd. where a man, who’d had a quadruple bypass weeks earlier and was dealing with medical issues, passed away, according to a report.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly entered a home and struck a female and broke several windows at the residence.
•expired registration and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly pulled over for the violations. The woman was administered a field sobriety evaluation, which she passed, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man and his wife reportedly got into a verbal disagreement over his drinking.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man said his sister was yelling, making noises and preventing him from sleeping. The man said he suspects his sister is on drugs.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where someone reportedly spray painted a ring camera at a storage business. An employee said the incident could be related to the businesses locking up three units rented by a customer for non-payment. The employee believes this individual broke into the back of his storage units and took his property, according to the incident report.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reportedly got into an argument with another man over a lawnmower.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man said a woman beat on his camper door and threatened to beat him up. According to the man, the woman had “been acting crazy all day.” He reportedly told her to go to sleep in the shed next to the camper and they would talk in the morning. The woman reportedly fled the scene after law enforcement was called.
•missing person on Skelton Rd. where a man and woman said their 15-year-old daughter had not returned home, and they had not talked to her in two days. The juvenile was listed on the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a student reportedly required medical services.
•hit-and-run on I-85 North where a woman said the driver of a tractor trailer struck her vehicle’s door while shifting lanes. She said the driver continued over into her lane and pushed her vehicle onto the shoulder of the interstate and then drove north without stopping.
•damage to property on Stone Creek Dr. where a man said semi-truck drivers have been driving through his yard and honking their horns. The man’s grass was damaged and tire marks were visible, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where a man said three of his employees hadn’t reported for work in two days and still had two of his chainsaws and a weed eater. He said one employee refused to return the items, while the other two would not return his calls.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a school official said he received an email from a parent regarding a “potential threat to the general safety of his school.”
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 at Thornhill Dr. to a two-vehicle collision with injuries. One driver, whose legs were reportedly pinned under the dashboard, had to be extracted from his vehicle and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where man said someone attempted to open his PayPal account.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 60 where a tractor trailer driver reportedly struck two vehicles at the intersection and did not stop.
•damage to property on Penny Lane where a man said someone struck his mailbox and left the scene.
