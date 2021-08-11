A man recently fled police after loitering at a business after hours, according to an incident report. Attempts to find the man included a K9 unit from Hall County and an air unit from Gwinnett County.
The man was approached by Braselton police after being located late at night at a business parking lot on Hancock Dr. on July 29.
The man, who was found lying in the front seat of a vehicle, was questioned and provided his identification to officers. The tag on the vehicle was reportedly registered to a different automobile. After his information had been gathered, the man reportedly fled on foot toward the back of the business with two officers giving chase. According to the report, he scaled a fence, fell down a retaining wall and continued across Friendship Rd. toward Clearwater subdivision and entered a wood line.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, along with a K9 unit and a Gwinnett air unit, but the man was not located. Flowery Branch police also searched the area.
The man now has warrants out for his arrest on multiple charges including fleeing/attempting to elude and obstructing/hindering a law enforcement officer and use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
He also had three previous warrants for his arrest: parole violation, providing false name and birth date to law enforcement and obstructing law enforcement.
Other incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects on Fisk Falls Dr. where a man was cited for the infractions after police approached his vehicle and saw a green, leafy substance in a bag and smelled marijuana. The marijuana and a smoking device were both confiscated.
•identity theft on Liberty Park Dr. where a man said $422 worth of charges were placed on his card.
•information on Belmont Pl where a woman said someone posted false information on social media about her sleeping with a man. Her picture was posted as well, according the report.
•illegal dumping on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a man said a male in an SUV unloaded trash from his utility trailer onto his property.
•missing person on Hwy. 211 where two juveniles reportedly took a sedan and drove from South Carolina to Georgia were they were located by Braselton police at the intersection of Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 124.
•damage to vehicle on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a man said someone broke his side fenders and removed the gear box that attaches to his trailer. According to the report, the man’s side panels were not damaged, while the gear box affixed to his trailer was being held there by duct tape.
•death investigation on Nantucket Row where a woman found her mother, who had been in poor health, deceased.
•theft by taking, harassing communications on Bendcreek Ln. where a woman reported a bracelet missing and receiving threats via text message by both a man and a woman after asking if they’d seen the bracelet.
•fraud on Hwy. 211 where a man reportedly left his wallet at a restaurant and later noticed charges made to his card. When he called the restaurant to ask about the charges, someone hung up on him, according to the report. The charges were then reportedly canceled.
•drug investigation on Old Winder Hwy. where a woman reportedly ordered an alcoholic beverage and drank only a small portion of it before throwing up. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A person with woman said he believed the woman had been drugged. T
•damage to property on Golf Club Dr. where the arm of a residential gate reportedly closed on a woman’s car. The woman, who was delivering food, said the gate opened for a vehicle in front of her and she attempted to drive through before it closed. The arm then caught the vehicle’s luggage rack, breaking the gate arm off its bracket, according to the report.
•theft on Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said her purse, which contained over $2,000 in cash, her credit card and drivers license, was taken.
•burglary on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man returned to his home, which is for sale, and saw a vehicle parked in the drive way, the backdoor open and a figure in dark clothes run around the outside corner of the house.
•fraud on Hwy. 124 where employees of a convenience store received what was believed to be a corporate call instructing them to pay $2,700 in store funds through bitcoin for a new POS system. An employee deposited $330 in a bitcoin machine before contacting one of their superiors to ask if the transaction “was OK.” She was told it was not.
ARRESTS
•Steven Ja Stitt, 26, 3651 Piney Grove Rd. Charlotte, N.C. — two counts of possession of a Schedule I, II substance; possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana (less than once ounce); driving without a license; hands-free law. Endea D. Garrett, 26, 4503 Bathurst Dr. Charlotte, N.C. — two counts of possession of a Schedule I, II substance; possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana (less than once ounce). Stitt was pulled over after being spotted talking on a phone while driving and was seen switching seats during the traffic stop. The officer smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana, a pill bottle containing what appeared to be ecstasy and a bag of white powder with the consistency of cocaine were located during a search of the vehicle, according to the report. A digital scale, commonly used to weigh drugs, was also found, the report said.
•Dana Michelle Soto, 32, 647 Hancock Ave. Braselton — public intoxication and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Soto was reportedly intoxicated when approached by officers and refused a handheld alcosenor test. Shen then attempted to pull away from officers while being hand cuffed, according to the arrest report.
•Hannah Elizabeth Winalski, 21, 211 Steven Dr., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane. An officer responded to the scene of an accident where Winalski’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, according to a report. Winalski said a friend grabbed the steering wheel while she was driving, causing the accident. Winalski, who sustained minor lacerations on her hands, said her friend fled the scene. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Winalksi. A portable breath test provided a positive reading for alcohol.
•Dana Ruthane Parker, 38, 29 Foxhall Rd. Greenville, S.C. — possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), driving without a license, speeding. Parker was stopped after reportedly driving 91 mph in a 70 mph. She reportedly had a warrant out of Nevada, but the state didn’t want to extradite. An officer smelled marijuana while conducting a vehicle inventory and found a cigar wrapper rolled with marijuana, according to the report.
•Alexis Sara Anderson, 28, 2748 Kelly Cove, Buford — public intoxication and disorderly conduct. According to a report, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend told police that Anderson showed up at his residence and pointed a gun at him from her vehicle as he approached her. He said Anderson exited her vehicle without the gun and began shouting at him. The man said he smelled alcohol on her as she yelled at him and said Anderson made threats toward harm him. The man’s girlfriend told police that she did not see Anderson point a gun but did see her threaten the man. The man said he did not want to press charges for the alleged threats but wanted Anderson to stay away from him. The responding officer also reported a strong odor of alcohol from Anderson, according to the report.
