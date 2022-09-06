N2105P43003C.TIF

A man was arrested on numerous drug charges at a shopping center parking lot on Hwy. 53 after illegal substances were found in his vehicle following a search by Braselton police.

According to the arrest report, Antonio Jackson, 37, 871 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton, was found in possession of substances believed to be heroin (7.8 grams), cocaine (11.7 grams), ecstasy (4.1 grams), methamphetamine (23.2 grams) and Xanax (20.7 grams), along with four individually-packaged bags of a substance believed to be marijuana and 35 grams of a green, leafy substance, also believed to be marijuana. A digital scale was also reportedly found.

