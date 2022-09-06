A man was arrested on numerous drug charges at a shopping center parking lot on Hwy. 53 after illegal substances were found in his vehicle following a search by Braselton police.
According to the arrest report, Antonio Jackson, 37, 871 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton, was found in possession of substances believed to be heroin (7.8 grams), cocaine (11.7 grams), ecstasy (4.1 grams), methamphetamine (23.2 grams) and Xanax (20.7 grams), along with four individually-packaged bags of a substance believed to be marijuana and 35 grams of a green, leafy substance, also believed to be marijuana. A digital scale was also reportedly found.
An officer approached Jackson while conducting an after-hours business check of the Hwy. 53 shopping center. Jackson was reportedly sitting in a running vehicle in the parking lot. His speech was slurred and he smelled like alcohol while a firearm was lying on the front passenger seat, according to the arrest report. Jackson claimed the firearm was not his. Another firearm was later found.
It was learned that Jackson did not have a valid license and had a possible warrant out for his arrest for trafficking cocaine in Barrow County, which was later confirmed.
A bag containing a white-powdered substance was reportedly found on the vehicle’s floorboard while the other substances were found in bags in the rear floor board.
Jackson was booked on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III, IV or V substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes, two counts of possession of drug-related objects, an open container violation and an outstanding warrant charge.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Jasmine Paulina Lockwood, 29, 107 Lakeshore Circle, Braselton — Lockwood reportedly was arrested after a woman said she cursed at her, stole her dentures and made her afraid to go to sleep out of fear that she might hurt her. Lockwood was reportedly uncooperative while being arrested and had to be dragged to a patrol car.
•Jerome Antonio Benton, 50, 24 Weirfield St., Brooklyn, New York — fleeing or attempting to elude and headlight violation. Benton was arrested after he reportedly continued to drive while an officer attempted to pull him over for headlight and taillight violations. Benton reportedly said he didn’t know where to stop on the two-lane road, but the arresting officer told him there were several places to pull over.
•Christopher Jennings Elmore, 37, 602 West Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, North Carolina – public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Elmore was arrested after reportedly shoving people while being heavily intoxicated.
•Robert Ellis Britt, 36, 1500 Noble Vines Dr., Buford – public intoxication, simple assault and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Britt was arrested after reportedly threatening a courtesy officer — an off-duty deputy — after being told to leave a pool after hours. Britt was intoxicated, according to the report. Britt reportedly took off his shirt, assumed a fighting stance and charged at the officer. Another man stepped in at that point, according to the arrest report, and escorted Britt to his apartment. The officer then contacted Braselton police. Britt reportedly fought with officers as they placed him in handcuffs.
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where marijuana (less than one ounce) was reportedly found by an officer after a vehicle search. The officer reportedly conducted the search after smelling marijuana while conducting a business check of the area.
•entering an automobile on Perimeter Circle where a man said five or six firearms were stolen from his truck. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry.
•miscellaneous report on Shumard Oak Dr. where two parents said their daughter was in possession of a marijuana-laced brownie. The brownie was placed into evidence and destroyed.
•damage to property on Chardonnay Trace where the driver of a semi-truck reportedly drove over a sidewalk and backed into a mailbox while trying to move it.
•fleeing or attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and a turning-signal violation on I-85 where a motorist fled an officer attempting to make a traffic stop for speeding. The motorist was reportedly traveling at 100 mph but reached speeds of 130 mph while being pursued and drove recklessly. During the pursuit, a bag which appeared to contain marijuana was thrown from the vehicle, according to the incident report. The officer reportedly stopped his pursuit due to the danger it posed for other motorists and highway workers after the interstate narrowed to one lane. The owner of the vehicle reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest.
•criminal trespass on Lakeshore Circle where a woman said another woman entered her residence uninvited and attempted to take her dog. According to the report, the other woman appeared to be suffering from a mental issue and was transported to a mental health facility. According to a separate report, she had previously entered the woman’s home through an unlocked door and taken her baby pit bull, according to the incident report. The dog was, however, retrieved.
•miscellaneous report on Reisling Dr. where a man said his daughter’s boyfriend threatened to hurt himself. The boyfriend was contacted and said he did not want to harm himself but suffers from anger issues.
