A man said he got into a verbal confrontation with his adult son after walking in on him and his girlfriend engaged in a sexual act.
The man said he confronted his son and an argument ensued, according to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The man said he “did not condone that activity in his house” and said his son’s girlfriend should be at home with her child.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a man reported a possible domestic disturbance, saying he heard screaming at a residence. The residents at the address said no dispute took place.
•suspicious activity on River Chase where a woman said two people shined flashlights into the glass of her front door. The woman said similar incidents have occurred in her neighborhood.
•dispute on Registry Ln. where a man was reportedly intoxicated and got into an argument with his wife. A deputy responded twice to the residence over the issue, according to reports.
•suicide threats on Davenport Rd. where a woman reportedly cut her wrists and ran into the woods. Photos sent by the woman showed deep lacerations to the wrists, according to the incident report. The woman was later located and told emergency medical services (EMS) that she wanted to kill herself and needed to be hospitalized.
•agency assist on Granite Dr. where a man reportedly fell on his back deck and screamed for help. A medical unit attended to the man.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where a man said two wide-screen monitors, a wireless mouse and a desktop computer were stolen from a business. There were no signs of forced entry, according to the incident report, but trash left in the area indicated the location was being used as a hangout.
•dispute on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her husband took her keys and wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence. The woman’s husband said he didn’t want her to leave because she’d been drinking.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a driver said another motorist swerved in front of him, causing him to drive into the median and strike a concrete barrier.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said she works for a government agency and was concerned because she’s been unable to reach an employee who has access to highly confidential information.
•harassing communications on Conroe Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend’s ex-wife has sent both her and her teenaged son messages.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone damaged the bumper of his car in a parking lot.
•theft on Ashwood Ln. where a woman said she paid $700 for a puppy but asked to cancel the transaction and did not receive a refund.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where the driver of a van reportedly hit a man’s car in a parking lot and drove off. A witness recorded the van tag number, which allowed a deputy to contact the owner of the vehicle, who said her brother-in-law was driving the van. She was informed that she was responsible for the damage caused.
•suspicious activity on Lamar Ln. where a man asked the owner of a residence if she had his phone due to it pinging at the location. The woman said she had no knowledge of the phone but said the man refused to leave. The woman said other neighbors have reported a similar incident. The man had left the residence when a deputy arrived.
