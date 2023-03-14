An altercation involving a man and his step-father on Prospectors Ct. reportedly led to injuries and the step-father seeking to press charges for the incident.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man said the fight started when words were exchanged between the two after he argued with his mother over dinner plans.
The man said his brother intervened between him and his step-father but had his head slammed into a coffee table by his step-father.
The man said he hit his step-father repeatedly to get him off his brother. The man’s step-brother had no reported signs of injury.
The man’s step-father said he confronted his step-son after he cursed at him and his mother during the dinner argument. He said his step-son pushed him down the stairs when he went to confront him and later hit him in the head.
He said he pushed the man’s brother out of the way during the altercation.
The step-father reportedly had a red mark behind his ear and complained of arm and wrist injuries. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. He said he wanted to press charges against his step-son.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•possible overdose on Hwy. 60 where emergency medical services workers treated a man who took an unknown drug and transported him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•deposit account fraud on Ward Rd. where a man said someone changed the mailing address for his unemployment payments and deposited $11,000 worth of his checks into the fake account.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a man reportedly yelled at a drug store cashier and a store manager after alleging a $225 Mastercard he purchased at the store failed to transmit to a woman in California. According to the incident report, the man was barred from the store for two years. He reportedly refused to sign criminal trespass paperwork after a deputy delivered it to him, adding that “all law enforcement was corrupt.”
•suspicious activity on Kiley Dr. where a man said his neighbor told him someone parked a vehicle in front of his house and that juveniles ran around in his backyard.
•suspicious activity on Kiley Dr. where a car was reportedly parked against the flow of traffic and partially in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Walnut Rd. where a woman said video footage may have shown the occupants of a vehicle pick up her lost dog.
•animal complaint on Ednaville Rd. where a woman said a neighbor’s dog ran freely and acted aggressively toward her dog.
•dispute on Walnut Ridge where a man and his wife had a woman barred from their property after she intentionally hit balls into their yard with her kids. The couple said they’d experienced ongoing problems with the woman.
•fraud on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone accessed her bank account, withdrew $250 and used it to place bets with a FanDuel sportsbook in New Jersey.
•stalking on Glen View where a man said his ex-girlfriend harassed him on social media. He said his ex contacted his friends and co-workers on social media, claiming he was a rapist and sex offender.
•fraud on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone transferred $583 from his cash app account.
