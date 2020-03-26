A man was recently administered Narcan and taken to the hospital after a possible overdose.
Braselton Police Department officers were called for the incident on Hwy. 53 when someone reported an intoxicated person.
The man was found in his vehicle, slumped forward so his chin was resting on his sternum.
Officers found Clonazepam in the vehicle, along with a piece of foil with suspected pill residue and a used syringe. They later found a glass smoking device and two baggies containing residue.
The man was breathing and had a weak pulse and officers called for EMS.
Officers ultimately administered a Narcan nasal spray. When the med units arrived, they administered another dose and the man became alert.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported she got into a dispute at her workplace and felt she was being discriminated against.
•damage to property on Jesse Cronic Rd. where two deer struck a man's vehicle, causing damage.
•damage to property on Kaival Ln. where a tractor-trailer damaged landscaping.
•theft on Chardonnay Trace where headphones were reported stolen.
•mental person on I-85 where a man jumped out of a moving vehicle (traveling around 60-miles-per-hour) when he figured out his mother was taking him to the hospital for mental health treatment. His arm was injured and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
•suspicious activity on Chardonnay Trace where someone reported two people wearing all black were sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence. The suspects ran into the tree line and were later spotted by a homeowner, who drew his firearm. The suspects took off running. Their vehicle was towed. The following assisted in searching for the suspects: Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Police Department and West Jackson Fire Department.
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where someone cut a lock off a trailer and opened the back doors, but didn't take anything.
•fraud on Madison Ave. where a man reported someone took money from his bank account.
•fraud on Vista Ridge where a man reported someone with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notified him that a family member stolen his information and filed taxes in his name. The IRS reportedly told the complainant he owed $9,159.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Hwy. 211 where a couple argued over custody arrangements.
•child abuse on Hancock Dr. where a woman reported her juvenile had a red mark on his leg/bottom after she picked him up from daycare. Staff reviewed camera footage and discovered a juvenile had bitten her son, leaving the mark.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on White Walnut Way where a woman returned home to find her ex-boyfriend in her bed. He was reportedly drunk and belligerent. At one point, he kicked the woman's bedroom door after she locked herself in there, breaking the door frame in the process. The man was not there when officers arrived.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Christopher N. Harrelson, 38, 1076 Beaver Dam, Hoschton — probation violation; obstruction or hindering a law enforcement officer; and public intoxication. Officers approached Harrelson after seeing him on private property in the middle of the night. They also smelled alcohol on him. He was reportedly resistant throughout the incident and refused to listen to commands. Officers said he had multiple warrants.
•Jacob Emilio Lopez, 43, 3442 Chestnut Dr., Doraville — possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of a weapon during the commission of certain crimes; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers approached Lopez who was seen in a vehicle that had been reported as stolen (they later learned the stolen vehicle record should have been removed). He consented to a vehicle search and officers found a handgun and ammunition. They found meth in his pocket and a glass smoking device in his backpack.
•Christian Ramon Mejia, 26, (full address not provided) — giving false information and warrant. Mejia was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a seatbelt violation. He wrote down a fake name and when officers learned his real name, they learned he had a warrant.
