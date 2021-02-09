A man was given an emergency nasal spray and taken to the hospital after officers found him and a woman passed out in a Braselton parking lot.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Hwy. 53 convenience store for a report of two people passed out in a vehicle at a gas pump.
They were able to wake up a woman who was in the vehicle and said she appeared disoriented and her speech didn't make sense at times. The man was unresponsive, even after the woman slapped him on the face.
Officers administered two doses of Narcan, an emergency nasal spray used for overdoses, and Jackson County EMS ultimately took the man to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Inside the vehicle, officers found suspected marijuana; a needle/syringe; a white powder substance; and numerous burnt straws and pieces of tin foil.
The woman, Alycia Monet Smith, 31, 105 Cherokee Pl., Fayetteville, was arrested for possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II substance; and possession of drug-related objects. Officers said warrants are forthcoming for the man on the same charges.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman sought advice on domestic violence issues.
•fraud on Crimson King Dr. where a woman reported someone used her information to file for unemployment.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reported money was missing from a money order she purchased.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a supermarket manager said he didn't see a customer pay for items and when he confronted him about seeing a receipt, the man fled.
•damage to a vehicle on Silk Tree Pt. where a woman found a tire on her vehicle was damaged.
•violation of procedure for passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle; speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and not moving over for patrol units. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver after he handed over the substance, along with a pipe and grinder.
•speeding; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude; and turning movement/signal violation on I-85. Officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle that matched the description of a vehicle that fled from Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies. A pursuit ensued, but officers lost sight of the motorcycle while traveling at 130-miles-per-hour.
•information on Climbing Rose St. where a man reported his estranged wife sold his dog and said it was a violation of divorce decree/separation paperwork that had been filed.
•improper display of a license plate; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle with an improper tag frame. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited the driver after he handed over the substance. Officers also found a smoking device and additional marijuana.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a hotel employee said a man took hold of her hands and pulled her head to his chest and started dancing. The man was asked to leave and was banned from the hotel.
•suspicious activity on Legends Club Cir. where a woman heard a door handle shake.
•harassment on Davis St. where a restaurant manager reported harassment through a mobile ordering app.
•domestic dispute on Lakeshore Cir. where a couple argued and a woman dropped a pan on a man's foot.
•theft on New Liberty Way where a woman reported a laptop hadn't been delivered to her house, despite the shipping company showing it had been.
