A man reportedly took issue with a salesman soliciting in his neighborhood, retrieving a rifle from his home and returning to monitor the man.
The incident occurred on Thornhill Dr., according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report.
The man reportedly told the salesman working in the neighborhood that soliciting was prohibited. The salesman responded that no sign was posted and continued to other houses. The man reportedly became suspicious of the salesman, returned home for his rifle and began “walking up and down the neighborhood to keep an eye on (the man).” The salesman asked a resident to step inside their home because he feared for his safety.
A woman later reportedly saw the armed man walking along Hwy. 53, carrying the firearm. She said she pulled her vehicle over at a church, and the man ran towards her with the rifle. She said she believed she heard muffled gunshots behind her as she drove away. A deputy, however, found no shell casings at the location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 at New Cut Rd. where a homeless man said people attempted to enter his tent. He reportedly had inconsistencies with his story regarding the number of individuals trying to enter the tent and their genders.
•criminal trespass and damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a property owner reported seeing a male carrying parts of an air conditioning unit from one of his homes. The incident began when the property owner reported encountering a woman at the address who said she was a home buyer and landscaper. He said the woman’s story seemed legitimate until the male emerged from behind the home carrying the air conditioner parts. He said the male then dropped the parts and started towards him. The property owner said he got in his vehicle and left.
•criminal trespass on Boone Rd. where a man parked on a woman’s property was barred from the location. She said the man had parked there before, and she became uncomfortable after having a conversation with the man.
•stalking on Bill Watkins Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend continues to contact her.
•financial transaction theft on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said someone stole $400 from her EBT account.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a man was seen sleeping on the side of the interstate. He told a deputy he was trying to return home to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The deputy gave the man a courtesy ride to a gas station at the Hwy. 129 exit and purchased him something to drink and eat because the man said he’d not eaten in days. After the Spartanburg Police Department could not contact the man’s family, the deputy gave him a ride to a gas station in Banks County to get him closer to home.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a woman said she’d seen a Facebook post about a pest control worker attempting to enter people’s homes and reported encountering a pest control employee that day. She said the employee asked her questions. The woman said her interaction with the worker was normal but was concerned the outcome may be different for her neighbors.
•suspicious activity on Remington Park Dr. where a man said he overheard a male tell a female that he hated her and would kill her.
•noise complaint on Boyd Dr. where a man reportedly played music loudly past midnight. According to the incident report, law enforcement had responded to the address multiple times. The man said he’d turn the music down, but deputies reportedly had to respond 25 minutes later due to continued noise levels.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a deputy reported seeing a male walking near the roadway in front of a business after hours. The male, reportedly intoxicated and under the legal drinking age, admitted to consuming alcohol.
•harassing communications on Fern Ct. where a woman alleged that her husband, whom she is divorcing, disguised his phone number to send her an anniversary message. She said she believed the message was intended to harass her.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a male and female possibly attempted to steal a bracelet from a vendor during a festival. The vendor said the female returned the bracelet when confronted. The vendor did not press charges, but the male and female were barred from the location.
•agency assist on I-85 North where a man was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol (no charge was listed in the JCSO report) during a traffic accident. The man reportedly was in possession of $16,680, which was placed into an evidence bag.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 at Scenic Falls Blvd. where a woman who had been reportedly drinking drove a vehicle into a ditch. According to the incident report, the woman vacated the vehicle and was given a ride to the home of the vehicle owner but had left when a deputy arrived at the residence. The deputy located the woman and informed her that she was barred from the vehicle owner’s home.
•juvenile issue on Laurel Cove where two youths reportedly drove a golf cart in a neighborhood where they did not reside. A woman in the neighborhood reported the juveniles and said a group of juveniles had ridden through the neighborhood on a golf cart two months ago, damaging trash cans. The two juveniles told a deputy that the cart had just been purchased, and they’d not touched any trash cans. The deputy escorted them back to their Skelton Rd. home.
•welfare check on Clydes Way where a man reportedly made suicidal threats. The man told a deputy he was frustrated and had no plans to harm himself.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said her son damaged their home, including kicking in a door. The juvenile admitted to kicking in the door, saying he was upset because his mother damaged a computer he wanted.
•suspicious activity on Oxford Lane where a woman said she heard a man coughing outside her home. A deputy found no one at the residence.
•welfare check on Ward Rd. where a man said he did not intend to harm himself.
