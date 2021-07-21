A man said that two young males jumped him and stole his vehicle while pumping gas at a station on Hwy. 211 recently.
The man said the two males approached him as he exited his vehicle. When he refused to buy them cigars, the man said the two took him to the ground and struck him repeatedly in the face and on the body. The two males then got into the man’s vehicle and were joined by two other people.
The man had contusions on his face and a knot on the side of his left eye, according to the incident report. His iPhone was reportedly in the stolen vehicle.
The man went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
Other incidents reported to the Braselton Police Department include:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly fell out of a parked truck and hit his head on a Braselton police patrol vehicle at a gas station. The driver of the truck said the man was “very intoxicated.” According the incident report, the two were en route to a rehab center in South Carolina to address the man’s drinking problem.
•battery on Golf Club Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend struck her in the face in a hotel room and knocked her out. The woman’s boyfriend, who was found by an officer at different hotel, said they had both been drinking and denied striking her. He said he defended himself by pushing her off of him. Due to conflicting stories, no arrests were made. The man was told to not return to the hotel that night.
•animal complaint on Franklin St. where a woman said another woman’s dog bit her, causing a puncture would with bleeding and swelling. She received medical treatment for the injury, according to the incident report. The dog’s owner accepted responsibility for the incident, according to the report, and said she would stay in contact with the woman regarding medical expenses.
•theft on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a woman said three pairs of designer sunglasses were stolen from her hotel room.
•hit-and-run on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said a witness told him his vehicle was struck by a truck in a parking lot. A video from the witness showed the driver of the truck leaving the scene and traveling south on Hwy. 211.
•burglary on Sparta Way where a woman said a man entered a storage facility without permission and removed several items from the property. The incident was recorded on security cameras, but the items the man took have not yet been determined.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said Apple Air Pods were stolen out of her purse while shopping. She tracked the air pods, via computer, to a Thompson Mill Rd. address. Police met with the resident of the address, who denied stealing the air pods and didn’t know why they tracked to his location.
•damage to property on Fleurie Ln. where a woman said a work truck struck and damaged her mailbox.
•entering auto on Sparta Way where a man said two handguns were taken from his vehicle while being repaired. Security footage showed two people climb the fence of the repair shop and enter multiple vehicles, including the complainant’s.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a man said he was poisoned and drugged while eating at a restaurant. The man said he couldn’t remember anything for a day after dining at the establishment. He later discovered he left a $30 tip. He also said someone signed for his credit card without his permission and tried to leave a tip. The man said he’d contact the Braselton Police Department with results of a medical exam.
•information on Sparta Way where a man reported bad odors coming from a kennel.
•entering auto on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where two men said they saw two people try to enter their vehicles before running away. Nothing was reported stolen.
ARRESTS
•Kerry Steven McRae, 56, 326 Old Airport Rd., Commerce — driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely. Officers responded to an accident on Hwy. 53 where McRae reportedly struck another vehicle with his truck and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the arrest report. McRae was placed under arrest after testing positive for alcohol during a primary breath test (PBT).
•Demetrius Lamont Dunston Jr., 36, 2185 Shaeffer Rd., Agington, Pennsylvania — marijuana possession, less than one ounce; speeding; reckless driving; suspended/revoked license. Dunston was pulled over for reportedly driving 86 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from Dunston’s vehicle and asked him if any was inside. Dunston reportedly handed over a plastic bag of marijuana and said he was “just smoking it as he drove.” A search of the vehicle revealed a larger bag of marijuana, which Dunston said was his. Dunston also told the officer that his license was suspended.
•Kieron Anthony Bratcher, 33, 124 Cameron Circle, Clarkesville — bench warrant. Bratcher was arrested for a warrant out of Madison County following a dispute with his girlfriend in a grocery store parking lot on Spout Springs Rd. Bratcher’s girlfriend said Bratcher wouldn’t not allow her leave a residence, but she eventually convinced him to let her drive to the store with him to use wifi. There, she began texting to family members and hoking the horn to get store customers’ attention, which caused Bratcher to flee. He was eventually located at a gas station by officers. Bratcher had a warrant for his arrest due to a dispute in Madison County with his girlfriend six days earlier.
•Jacob Strickland Cheves, 21, 2522 Autumn Maple Dr., Braselton — disorderly conduct. Cheves reportedly yelled obscenities in his front yard after officers arrived to a possible domestic dispute. Cheves reportedly continued to yell obscenities as he spoke with family members and officers. Cheves’ father told police he had removed a vodka bottle containing a small amount of alcohol from Cheves’ bedroom.
