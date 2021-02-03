A Gainesville man was recently killed in a West Jackson wreck.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist the Georgia State Patrol with the single-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 60 near Ward Rd. on Jan. 24.
The driver, Hoyt Albert Cleveland, 55, of Gainesville, was traveling north on Hwy. 60 in a Mitsubishi Montero Sport when the vehicle crossed the center line, then left the roadway. During the crash, the vehicle began to overturn and Cleveland, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was asleep in a vehicle with a pistol on his lap.
•dispute on I-85 where a man reported a dispute with another driver.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man cursed at a woman and pointed his finger in her face at a recreation basketball game.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where family members argued.
•information on Joshua Way where officers stood by while a woman retrieved her Social Security card.
•harassing communications on Joshua Way where a woman said her mother texted her, saying she was a terrible person and making other disparaging remarks. The complainant reportedly told her to stop texting, but the mother continued.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a store employee said she accidentally mailed deposit money instead of store coupons. A post office clerk said she would retrieve the money.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle sat in a parking lot at Sells Mill Park. The two juveniles in the vehicle said they were watching TikTok videos.
•disorderly conduct on Hickory Bluff where a man said his ex-girlfriend and her friend came to his house and the friend threatened to assault him.
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend had mail sent to her residence without permission and that he asked her to bring his mail to him or he'd have her arrested for theft.
•civil matter on White St. where officers were called to a scene while a woman retrieved her belongings.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman reported furniture was missing and said a man refused to leave a residence despite being evicted.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a man who was walking to Winder. He was given a courtesy ride to the Barrow County line.
•dispute on Mandy Ln. where a man and his girlfriend argued.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers were called for a juvenile medical call.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where a couple had an argument.
•suspicious activity on Berry Hill Ln. where someone heard gunshots.
•theft by taking on Joshua Way where someone took a chair off a porch.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Dr. where someone sped up the road on a four-wheeler.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman reported feeling concerned after her fiance spoke about homicide.
•information on East Lake Dr. where someone reported juveniles were driving recklessly.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Ave. where officers saw a vehicle parked at a store late at night. The occupants said they were retrieving a trailer after a vehicle fire.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Hwy. 60 where someone reported people were withholding a man's property.
•information on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a vehicle parked in a handicap spot.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where someone reported a cow in a driveway.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman parked at Sells Mill Park to make a phone call.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Hwy. 60 where a dumpster covered a water meter.
•information on Maple Leaf Ct. where a man went to the hospital after making comments about not wanting to live.
•suspicious activity on E. G. Barnett Rd. where a man reported someone asked him if he had any antifreeze because his vehicle had a leak.
