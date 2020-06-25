A man recently died following a single-vehicle wreck in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called for the wreck with injuries and possible ejection June 16 on Hwy. 124.
When officers arrived, they saw two males sitting on the side of the road. A third man, Jharion Syone Spencer, 20, of Covington, was lying in a ditch.
EMS and Fire crews were performing CPR on Spencer, who had been ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
A passenger was also transported for lacerations on his head and neck. A juvenile passenger didn't want to be transported and was picked up by a family member.
The two passengers were wearing seatbelts, but Spencer wasn't. They said Spencer had tried to avoid a collision with a trash can and lost control of the vehicle.
The Georgia State Patrol was called to work the accident. Driver impairment is suspected, according to the GSP.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on I-85 where a man pulled over on a motorcycle and was walking in the median. He said he lost his wallet in the area. The man also hadn't yet gotten the motorcycle registered, so it was towed.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said his girlfriend yelled at him for taking the car. The man's mother also spoke to officers and said she no longer wants the girlfriend to come around.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted med units with a man who was having a medical episode, possibly a seizure.
•dispute on Reece Dr. where a woman reported her husband wouldn't stop yelling at her and her father. The man said the woman has a mental disorder and drinks excessively, causing issues with the family. The woman left for the night.
•alarm on Hwy. 53 where officers responded to a residential alarm. They saw a pizza delivery vehicle leaving the area and made contact with the driver, who said he went to the wrong address. The homeowner said she heard someone trying to open the door, but said it may have been fireworks. She said the pizza delivery employee had nothing to do with this.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument because the man wouldn't stop taking pills. She asked officers to stand by while she retrieved her belongings.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a church leader reported a man was loitering. The man is homeless and had stopped for shade and to rest.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where officers saw a vehicle traveling in area subdivisions. The driver ultimately parked the vehicle and got out to walk on foot. Officers weren't able to find the driver and some witnesses said the man left in another vehicle.
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man reported his estranged wife's boyfriend told him to stay away from the woman. The man reportedly told the husband he would "come to his house and talk about things" if he didn't leave the woman alone.
•criminal trespass on Freedom Pkwy. where a door was damaged and a drill was found at a business. Nothing appeared to be missing.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man and woman were arguing and it appeared the man was trying to keep the woman from leaving. The estranged couple was arguing because the woman was seeing someone else. He also reportedly got upset over custody of their daughter.
•suicide threats on Briarwood Ct. where a teenager had thoughts about harming himself and was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.
•suspicious activity on Serenity Ct. where a man reported someone banged on his front door, but no one was found in the area.
•welfare check on Deer Creek Tr. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•aggravated stalking on Creekside Dr. where a woman reported a man was near her residence, but he wasn't suppose to be due to bond conditions. He reportedly attempted to open the front door of the residence then walked away and left the scene. The woman had texted the man and made plans to eat out at a restaurant. Officers advised the man not to return to the residence.
•suspicious activity on Leyland Way where a man reported someone threw a firework at his house.
•identity fraud on Becca Dr. where a woman received notifications about a loan that she did not have.
•agency assist on West Jefferson St. where officers assisted the West Jackson Fire Department with a structure fire. The structure contained a bed and clothing, but no one was inside. It appeared someone set the structure on fire and two people listed a suspect.
•dispute on Bulldog Ct. where a man argued with family members and his adult stepdaughter allegedly tried to push him down the stairs and there "was some pushing back and forth." He said she also threw shoes at him, hit him several times and that a lamp was broken. The stepdaughter said she was just protecting her kids. Both confirmed the incident was physical and both had marks on them. Officers weren't able to determine who the primary aggressor was.
•dispute on Olde Wick Trail where a father and son argued and screamed at each other.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a couple argued verbally after a temporary protection order was cancelled.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 124 where someone took a trailer.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a couple had a custody dispute.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a mother and son argued and the mother pushed and held the son to keep him from leaving with his father. The Department of Family and Children services was contacted and the couple's children went with the father for the night.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and a woman punched a hole in a wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.