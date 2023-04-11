A man reportedly told his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend to leave his Mandy Lane residence after the ex showed up — possibly drunk — to talk to the woman. According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the ex left but referenced his military experience and “dropping bodies” after saying he'd return to the residence. He also said he'd possibly go to the woman’s worksite.
The man’s girlfriend said her ex-boyfriend had contacted her multiple times recently.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•sexual battery on Ednaville Circle where a woman said she awoke to find a man fondling her.
•animal complaint on Davis St. where a man said three dogs charged at him and chased him up his driveway. He said two of the dogs attempted to bite him. The man said he sustained a cut during the incident, possibly from a bite.
•agency assist and dispute on Davenport Rd. where multiple family members reportedly argued and pushed each other. A pregnant woman was reportedly pushed during the incident.
•damage to property on Davis St. where a woman reportedly struck a stop sign while attempting to make a left turn.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and a woman were reportedly found in a vehicle parked at night at Sells Mill Park. The man reportedly attempted to explain their presence at the location but “kept stuttering.” The responding deputy said he “knew what was happening” and told the two that they should “probably find a better place to conduct their activities.”
•simple battery and family violence on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend grabbed her leg and pulled her off a bed, causing her to hit the floor. The woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, said she didn’t want to press charges. According to the incident report, the woman’s boyfriend reportedly returned to the scene and denied pulling her off the bed.
•possible overdose on Johnson Dr. where emergency medical services transported a woman to a hospital. Her son told a deputy that she’d done two eight balls of cocaine and taken Percocet and oxycodone over four days.
•fraud on Ward Rd. where a man said someone created a $4,996 check using his business information. The money was reportedly deposited into the account of a Virginia woman.
•simple battery and family violence on Muscogee Dr. where a woman reportedly opened a door and struck her wife during an argument. The woman said she did not know her wife was on the other side of the door, while her wife alleged she struck her intentionally.
•criminal trespass on Laurel Cove Dr. where vandalism was reported in a neighborhood.
•theft on Hwy. 332 where a woman said she believed her tag decals were stolen. She said she suspected her nephew of the theft.
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man reported three juveniles at the front of his property. The juveniles told the responding deputy that someone had taken their bikes and thrown them in a creek in front of the man’s property.
•suspicious activity on Stonewiew Dr. where a mailbox was reportedly knocked over.
