A man reportedly told his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend to leave his Mandy Lane residence after the ex showed up — possibly drunk — to talk to the woman. According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the ex left but referenced his military experience and “dropping bodies” after saying he'd return to the residence. He also said he'd possibly go to the woman’s worksite.

The man’s girlfriend said her ex-boyfriend had contacted her multiple times recently.

