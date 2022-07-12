A man recently told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that his mother sent him texts saying she needed help and that his father “is going to kill me.”
A deputy responded to a River Bend Dr. address, but both the man’s mother and father told the deputy that everything was fine. The deputy reported smelling alcohol on the couple.
The man’s mother, who was reportedly asleep when the deputy arrived, said her husband was upset over internet issues.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•suicide threats on Thornhill Dr. where a man reportedly ingested 200 pills of Parkinson’s disease medication. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•theft on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said he was not refunded $200 related to a transaction for the sale of tires.
•information on Chatuge Dr. where a complainant reportedly encountered a man at a home construction site who became very defensive when approached. The man at the site reportedly told the complainant that he was going to call 9-1-1 on him. The complainant told the man that he was also calling 9-1-1.
•threats on Shirley Ct. where a man reportedly drove to his ex-girlfriend’s residence after she alerted the JCSO that he might return after he’d moved out. A deputy reportedly met with the woman and later saw a vehicle matching the description of her ex-boyfriend’s arrive at the residence after she’d left. The deputy reportedly told the man that his ex-girlfriend did not want him there. When contacted, the woman, however, declined to return to her home to sign paperwork to bar the man from the residence, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man was reportedly transported to the hospital for alcohol poisoning.
•agency assist on Wilbur Dr. where a man was reportedly having diabetic issues and being aggressive with his wife. The man calmed down after a medical unit restored his blood-sugar level, according to the incident report.
•suicide threats on Downing St. where a woman reportedly texted her boyfriend that she wanted to kill herself and then took a large amount of Ibuprofen. A medical unit checked the woman’s vitals and determined that she was OK. The woman told a deputy that she did not want to commit suicide but was depressed.
•juvenile issue on Boulder Crest where a juvenile was reportedly found walking down the road after getting in an argument with his mother.
•theft on Hunter Dr. where $900 worth of tire rims were reported stolen.
•dispute on Ridge Way where two people reportedly argued over a small trench on the complainant’s property.
•theft on Ednaville Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend moved out and took a tablet that belonged to her.
•hit-and-run on Bill Watkins Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was hit by a man driving a motorcycle who then sped off.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. at Royal Crest where an accident with injuries was reported. Both drivers were reportedly treated by emergency medical services staff and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•agency assist on White St. where a man with Parkinson’s disease reportedly experienced a medical issue and was transported to the hospital.
