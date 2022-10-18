A man on a bicycle who had outstanding warrants for his arrest faces multiple charges after attempting to flee law enforcement twice.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, Joey Siberon, 34, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth, was booked for both a state bench warrant and magistrate bench warrant and on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to yield, light requirements for a bicycle at night and a helmet requirement for those over 16 years old.
Siberon initially fled police after an officer attempted to stop him for riding a bicycle not equipped with required lights and reflective equipment, according to the report. He reportedly crossed Friendship Rd., nearly causing an accident. Siberon, who later left his bike and continued to flee on foot, was reportedly apprehended in a supermarket parking lot after being tased.
It was later learned that Siberon had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Hall County and Barrow County. While receiving medical care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for being tased, he reportedly fled a second time.
Siberon was located with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a Hall County K9 unit and a Gwinnett County Police Department helicopter, according to the report.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Jeffery Kyle Walker, 33, 669 Main St. Gainesville — warrant. Walker was reportedly taken into custody after an officer learned of a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County during a call for an overdose. According to the arrest report, Walker alerted an officer that his friend was not breathing. After his friend was transported to the hospital, Walker was reportedly hesitant to give the officer his information. When he did, it was discovered that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for his arrest for felony probation, according to the arrest report.
•Craig Andrew Zona, 18, 4301 East Hall Rd., Gainesville — speeding, reckless driving and possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Zona was reportedly arrested after driving 110 mph on I-85. Zona told an officer he was “just having fun” when pulled over and said he had a bag of marijuana in his right pants leg.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•simple battery on Hwy. 211 where a man, who was reportedly mentally unstable and hearing voices, struck his mother multiple times on the arm, according to the incident report. The man reportedly fled the scene but was stopped and handcuffed. A mobile crisis team was on the scene, according to the incident report. He was deemed mentally unstable by a psychiatrist and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. He was not arrested due to his mental state, according to the report.
•damage to property on White Walnut Way where a man said another man struck his mailbox and agreed to pay for damages, but not the $325 price quoted to him. He eventually agreed to pay for the cost through his insurance.
•domestic disturbance on North Oak Dr. where a man said his son kicked a cabinet door, flipped a table and left two holes in a wall during a dispute. The man’s son had reportedly left the scene when a deputy arrived.
•domestic disturbance on White Walnut Way where a man and his wife were reportedly arguing over “normal husband and wife things.”
•disturbance on Lexington Way where a mother was reportedly determined to be the primary aggressor during a dispute with her son. No arrest was made due to the altercation not turning physical.
•domestic disturbance on Yaupon Trail where a woman and her daughter got into an argument over comments her daughter posted online on Reddit. In the comments, she was reportedly critical of the woman and her husband over how they cared for their dogs. The daughter also claimed to be homeless in the post, according to the incident report.
•juvenile complaint on Loowit Falls Way where a woman said her daughter ran away from home after an argument over the daughter’s cell phone. The two reportedly wrestled over the device. The juvenile was later located at her boyfriend’s house, according to the incident report.
•criminal trespass on Scarlet Oak Ln. where a man said he saw a work crew member with his hands in a dresser drawer that contained his and his wife’s safe. The man said the safe had been moved and that his night stand had been opened. The company owner, who was not at the scene, reportedly ordered the worker to leave the job site. The man and his wife were unsure if any items were missing.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 211 where a woman told officers that she had both marijuana (less than one ounce) and Percocet pills in a backpack prior to a search of her vehicle. Officers initially approached the woman in a hotel parking lot after her vehicle matched the description of a van mentioned in a suspicious vehicle call. The woman was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). She was not cited for the possession of the Percocet pills due to her honesty and cooperation, according to the incident report.
