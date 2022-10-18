N2105P43003C.TIF

A man on a bicycle who had outstanding warrants for his arrest faces multiple charges after attempting to flee law enforcement twice.

According to a report filed by Braselton police, Joey Siberon, 34, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth, was booked for both a state bench warrant and magistrate bench warrant and on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to yield, light requirements for a bicycle at night and a helmet requirement for those over 16 years old.

