A man who reportedly overdosed at a Guy Maddox Rd. residence declined medical aid after being revived.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reportedly found not breathing after taking heroin. He was administered Narcan and later became alert, but refused treatment and transport to the hospital, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•information on Prestwick Dr. where a man said an Amazon driver dropped off a package at his home, followed by a UPS driver who also dropped off a package, but picked up the one left by Amazon. The man said he was not expecting the Amazon package and did not know what it contained.
•suspicious activity on Legacy Dr. where a woman said that she saw, via doorbell camera, two people attempt to open her front door.
•information on Creek View Ct. where a man said his wife went missing after they’d gotten into an argument about her being intoxicated.
•simple battery on Stone View Dr. where a man said he pushed his girlfriend onto a couch after she slapped him in the face for calling her daughter a b——.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 at Boone Rd. to a two-vehicle accident without injuries involving a Jackson County school bus carrying three children.
•dispute on Pine Cove Ct. where a woman said her boyfriend’s child and boyfriend’s ex-wife grabbed her and attempted to hit her. The woman said she feared for her safety and called 9-1-1 out of concern that the ex-wife would “beat my a—.” The woman’s boyfriend said the incident stemmed from the woman making fun of his special-needs son but denied any physical altercation.
•abandoned vehicle on Duck Rd. at Robert Dr. where a van with no tag and the rear window broken out was left. A search of the VIN revealed the van was owned by a Gainesville man who could not be reached via phone.
