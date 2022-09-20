A man reportedly overdosed in a gas station bathroom after taking too much of his prescribed medication and could not wake up.
He was administered Narcan and later awoke, according to the incident report filed by Braselton police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A man reportedly overdosed in a gas station bathroom after taking too much of his prescribed medication and could not wake up.
He was administered Narcan and later awoke, according to the incident report filed by Braselton police.
The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents filed with Braselton police include:
•traffic stop on I-85 where a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana (less than ounce). The driver reportedly handed over two envelopes of marijuana when an officer, detecting an odor, asked if any was in the vehicle. The motorist was also cited for speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
•theft on Pleasant Oak Dr. where a man said two of his handguns, located in his closet, were possibly stolen. No forced entry into the residence was reported.
•theft on Villa Crest Dr. where 710 pieces of hardy plank home siding were reportedly stolen from four home construction sites.
•drug investigation on I-85 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being pulled over for an expired license plate decal. The vehicle reportedly smelled like marijuana when the officer approached the driver, leading to a search of the vehicle which uncovered the marijuana. He was also cited for the expired plate decal and a brake light violation.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Brandy Elizabeth Riola, 40, 285 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — simple battery. Riola was reportedly intoxicated and hit her son in the back of the head with a bottle. Riola reportedly became angry after watching an Instragram video of her son driving 140 mph and crashing his friend’s truck.
•Danny Deandre James, 30, 3585 Candytuft Run, Auburn – bench warrant. It was learned that James had a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County after police responded to a disturbance involving James at his former place of employment. James reportedly assumed a fighting stance twice with police before being handcuffed.
•Nicolai Botezatu, 32, 108 Denny Dr., Santa Rosa Beach, Florida — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, reckless driving and open container violation. Botezatu was arrested after he was reportedly pulled over for speeding and tested positive for alcohol on an Alcosensor. He was administered the test after an officer smelled alcohol on him, according to the arrest report.
•Kevin Lee Mosley, 45, 1150 West Shadburn Ave., Buford —stopping where prohibited, possession of a Schedule I or II substance. Mosley was arrested after reportedly being found unconscious on his motorcycle in the left turning lane on Grand Hickory Dr. with methamphetamine in his pocket. Mosley was searched after admitting to having drugs on him during which the methamphetamine was found, according to the arrest report.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.