Despite suspecting a scam, a man who lives on Legendary Dr. reportedly sent $1,000 in response to someone telling him to pay the money to keep his WiFi available.
According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man initially received an email telling him to pay $499 to obtain his WiFi services. He said he believed the email was likely a scam but called a number provided. He received a call back from a man who told him to pay the $1,000 for the WiFi. He again said he thought he was being scammed but proceeded to pay the money because he was uncertain.
A deputy advised the man not to respond to people soliciting money.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•damage to property on Liberty Bell Run where a bb reportedly struck a man’s window frame.
•welfare check on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly left Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton with an IV in her arm. The woman said she “had something to take care of and needed to get home.”
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said another man was intoxicated and yelling for his keys.
•information on Hwy. 332 where a man said his vehicle was stolen out of Atlanta and had been tracked to the median of I-85. The vehicle was not found.
•dispute on New Cut Rd. where a man reportedly wouldn’t allow his wife, who was intoxicated and had no insurance to drive, to leave a residence to purchase more alcohol.
•terroristic threats and acts on Joy Dr. where a man was reportedly “acting crazy” and threatening suicide and to hurt his mother. According to the incident report, he jumped out of a second-story window and ran into the woods toward Hwy. 332. He’d reportedly become angry after his parents took his cigarettes, turned off the home’s WiFi and told him to get dressed for church. According to the report, he then threatened his mother and later jumped from a second-story window of the home. Law enforcement officers did not locate the man.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where 80 roofing membranes, worth an estimated $43,000, were reportedly stolen from a construction company. The company reported a recent theft in which materials were reportedly stolen and taken to a construction site in Atlanta.
•suspicious activity on Fern Ct. where a woman said security footage showed people walking too closely to her property.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a gym member reportedly became aggressive toward two juveniles over the use of workout equipment. According to the incident report, he yelled and “cussed” when asked to leave the facility.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said he’s asked a woman to leave his residence multiple times but she continues to return to his home.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where video footage showed a man forcing his way into the back door of a business. The business owner said no items were taken.
•weapons in school safety zones, possession of drug-related objects and unlawful sales on Jaxco Junction where a deputy reported the incident after seeing two students in a bathroom stall together.
•damage to property on Johnson Rd. where someone reportedly damaged a business air conditioning unit. The air conditioner reportedly had a dent and footprints on top of it.
•theft of services on Hwy. 332 where a man said a business owner refused to pay a $1,850 bill for HVAC work completed a year ago.
•burglary on Hwy. 60 where a man said someone stole tools and remodeling materials from his property. He said the rear window of his vehicle was broken and tools were taken from it. He also said a back window of a trailer was broken and saws, tools, lumber and remodeling materials were stolen from a front room of the trailer.
