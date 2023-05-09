N1705P50005C.TIF

Despite suspecting a scam, a man who lives on Legendary Dr. reportedly sent $1,000 in response to someone telling him to pay the money to keep his WiFi available.

According to a report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the man initially received an email telling him to pay $499 to obtain his WiFi services. He said he believed the email was likely a scam but called a number provided. He received a call back from a man who told him to pay the $1,000 for the WiFi. He again said he thought he was being scammed but proceeded to pay the money because he was uncertain.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.